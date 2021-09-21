2021 September 21 18:01

Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Maera with ASL

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maera, according to the company's release. The gross charter rate is US$26,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 1, 2022 up to maximum December 15, 2022. The charter commenced on September 18, 2021. The m/v Maera was chartered, as previously announced, to Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, at a gross charter rate of US$8,600 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Maera” is a 75,403 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

The employment of “Maera” is anticipated to generate approximately US$9.70 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). The Company also expects to take delivery of one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel by the end of February 2022. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the one vessel not yet delivered, is approximately 4.6 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.51 years.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.