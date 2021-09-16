  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 16 08:28

    Castor Maritime announces new charter agreements

    Castor Maritime Inc., a diversified global shipping company, announces that: 

    The M/V Magic Nebula, a 2010 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $31,750. The charter commenced on September 4, 2021,  and has a minimum duration of six months and a maximum duration of eight months (+/- 15 days)  at the charterer’s option. 

    The M/V Magic Moon, a 2005 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter  contract at a gross daily charter rate of $30,250. The charter commenced on August 31, 2021, and  has a duration of about 90 days. 

    The M/V Magic Nova, a 2010 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter  contract at a gross daily charter rate of $32,000 plus a one-time gross ballast bonus of $1,300,000.  The charter is expected to commence on or around September 17, 2021, and will have a duration  of about 70 days.   

    About Castor Maritime Inc. 

    Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its  ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.  On a fully delivered basis, Castor will own a fleet of 27 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.3  million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 11 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1  Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 MR1 tankers.

Другие новости по темам: Castor Maritime  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 16

18:35 Boskalis completes EUR 100 million share buyback program
17:30 Construction of port Lavna kicked off in Murmansk Region
17:21 APM Terminals opens first “Fast Corridor” between Vado Ligure reefer terminal and inland customers in Italy
17:05 Wärtsilä cloud simulation now available on-demand via OTG’s Ocean Learning Platform
16:41 Evergreen’s Ever Ace with WinGD’s large bore X92 bore size engines crossed the Suez Canal
16:14 The new Port of Calais officially inaugurated after six years of construction
15:45 Southampton’s newest cruise terminal officially opened
15:35 Organizers of International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ offer the event programme
15:14 Dublin Port publishes Port Infrastructure Charges Pricing Strategy 2022 to 2026
14:53 Port of Oakland beef export volume up 25 percent in Jan - July 2021
14:37 UK ports welcome public support for clean maritime projects
14:26 IVECO and Nikola sign MoU with Hamburg Port Authority for zero-emission Class 8 battery-electric trucks
13:40 SMM Maritime Industry Report (MIR) shows industry on track for sustainability
13:16 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 37, 2021
13:02 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume exceeds 954,000 TEU in August 2021
12:11 Sharrow Marine announces plans to roll out an exclusive OEM Sharrow Propeller™ Boatbuilder Program
11:47 TransContainer arranged transit transportation from Korea to Turkey via Far East and Novorossiysk ports
11:24 DOF Group announces new contracts in Brazil
11:02 Cargo-passenger ferry Pavel Leonov arrived at Korsakov, the ship’s homeport
10:38 Capacity of Vostochny Port’s multipurpose complex to be raised to 117,000 TEUs per year
10:21 Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy sees great interest in the Norwegian continental shelf
10:13 DFDS acquires ICT Logistics
09:49 Crude oil prices continue rising driven by data on reduction of reserves
09:30 Maersk acquires a Portuguese cloud-based logistics start-up HUUB
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of September 15
09:15 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise sharply on Sep 16
08:28 Castor Maritime announces new charter agreements

2021 September 15

18:43 Royal Phuket Marina’s inner-channel dredging project to deliver round-the-clock access for boats up to 35 metres
18:37 NJEDA and PSEG sign 78-year lease for the New Jersey Wind Port
18:17 PGS sets multiple acquisition records
17:55 Nefteflot lays down two ships of Project RDB 66.62
17:31 Subsea 7 awarded FEED contract in Norway
17:30 Gazpromneft Snabzheniye and Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region to develop industrial and logistics park Obsky Prichal in Labytnangi
17:09 bp and NYK Line join forces to help decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors
16:57 SFL sells seven handysize bulk carriers
16:51 Yantar shipyard launches production of thermal and sound insulation
16:06 Sea Machines Robotics to embark on 1,000 nautical mile autonomous and remotely commanded journey around Denmark
14:34 Embracing digitalization will bring new opportunities and new discipline to cargo underwriting, says IUMI
14:02 Container ship FESCO Yanina joins the FESCO fleet
13:03 ICS issues new anti-COVID guidance
12:55 Evergreen Marine renews its 22-year LTSSP contract with KDI for another decade
12:49 SCF and Gazprom Neft join forces to facilitate decarbonisation and digitalisation in energy shipping
12:11 Options taken on additional Knutsen OAS LNG carriers results in three more Compact Reliq orders for Wärtsilä
11:37 PJSC TransContainer launches regular service from China to Rostov-on-Don via Nakhodka
11:15 Aker Solutions wins subsea FEED contract for NOA Fulla
10:58 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 8M’2021 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
10:35 Throughput of port Vyborg in 8M’2021 rose by 46% Y-o-Y
10:13 Throughput of port Primorsk in 8M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
09:50 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 8M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
09:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not change and stay steady on Sep 15
09:29 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of reserves
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 14
08:22 ABS launches industry-first simulation decarbonization service

2021 September 14

18:31 Loss prevention provides a ‘virtuous circle’ of returns, says IUMI
18:06 ABP and DB Cargo UK win the Rail Freight Group’s award for Customer Care
17:45 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 8M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
17:26 AD Ports Group leased out over 2.2 million square metres of industrial land in H1 2021
17:06 DEME, Qair, and Aspiravi to bid into Scottish offshore wind leasing round
16:42 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 24,458 pmt as of September 10
16:21 British Ports Association responds to Government Brexit borders announcement