2021 September 16 08:28

Castor Maritime announces new charter agreements

Castor Maritime Inc., a diversified global shipping company, announces that:

The M/V Magic Nebula, a 2010 built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $31,750. The charter commenced on September 4, 2021, and has a minimum duration of six months and a maximum duration of eight months (+/- 15 days) at the charterer’s option.

The M/V Magic Moon, a 2005 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $30,250. The charter commenced on August 31, 2021, and has a duration of about 90 days.

The M/V Magic Nova, a 2010 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $32,000 plus a one-time gross ballast bonus of $1,300,000. The charter is expected to commence on or around September 17, 2021, and will have a duration of about 70 days.

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels. On a fully delivered basis, Castor will own a fleet of 27 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.3 million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 11 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 MR1 tankers.