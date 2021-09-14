2021 September 14 15:55

Reconstruction of Petersburg Oil Terminal’s ‘old’ part begins

Image source: Petersburg Oil Terminal

Saint-Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov and Chairman of Petersburg Oil Terminal BoD Mikhail Skigin have officially kicked off the project on reconstruction of the terminal’s so called ‘old’ part, says press center of POT.



As Aleksandr Beglov said at the ceremony, RUB 5 billion will be invested into the project’s phase 1.



“By 2025, Petersburg Oil Terminal will not only become one of the major terminals on the Baltic Sea but it will get safer and more environmentally sustainable”, the Governor said following the ceremony of laying the foundation stone for oil product storage and handling facility.



As it was reported earlier, the City Government and Petersburg Oil Terminal signed an agreement on cooperation at SPIEF 2019, which kicked off the modernization project. I early February 2021, The terminal was given a status of a strategic investor into the city economy and the project obtained a status of a strategic investment project of Saint-Petersburg.



Obsolete storage facilities will be replaced with modern double-wall tanks to eliminate a risk of oil spills. The project has passed two public environmental reviews and obtained an approval from Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.



Aleksandr Beglov underlined the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin given in January 2021 to create conditions for handling 100% of oil products exported from Belarus via Russian seaports.



“Petersburg Oil Terminal can take leadership in cooperation between our countries”, – emphasized the Governor adding that such projects determine investment attractiveness of Saint-Petersburg.



The new terminal will be fitted with equipment of Russian origin. Its operation will boost tax revenues for the city budget.



According to Mikhail Skigin, Chairman of Petersburg Oil Terminal BoD, payments to the municipal budget have tripled over the recent 5 years to RUB 1.2 billion per year.



“With more investments we are going to gradually raise this level. Besides, the terminal reconstruction will let generate about 100 highly efficient and technologically advanced jobs”, he said.



Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Big Port St. Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels. The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes. In 2020, POT shipped over 9.2 million tonnes of oil products.

