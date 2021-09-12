2021 September 12 15:13

ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels”

ClassNK is committed to providing comprehensive services to support the industry’s efforts for the transition to zero-emission of shipping business.



In support of measures for GHG emissions reduction, ClassNK has released “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels”. They are the updates with safety requirements for ships using ammonia as fuel on previously issued “Guidelines for Ships Using Low-Flashpoint Fuels” covering LPG/Methanol/Ethanol, and provide comprehensive information on requirements for alternative fuel ships.



Ammonia has captured attention as a zero carbon fuel. Appropriate safety measures are required for ammonia as it is toxic to humans and corrosive to materials, while specific international standards for the use of ammonia as a marine fuel have not yet been established. ClassNK has described the requirements for installation, controls, and safety devices of an ammonia fueled ship to minimizing risks for the ship, crew, and the environment, and added it to the guidelines.



In addition, ClassNK has revised the existing “LNG-Ready” notation to “Alternative Fuel Ready”, and outlined the requirements for the new notation indicating that a ship is designed and partially equipped for future use of alternative fuels.



The guidelines are reflecting the current technology trend and will be updated regularly along with developments of new technologies and research.