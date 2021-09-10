2021 September 10 17:11

dship Carriers expands its fleet by two further vessels

dship extends its fleet with two further general cargo vessels: Eemslift Dafne and Eemslift Nadine. Their delivery is scheduled for September 2021, according to the company's release.

Both vessels have a deadweight (DWAT) of 4,200 metric tons and on-board cranes with a combined lifting capacity of up to 300 metric tons. They are certified for open hatch sailing and will be serving dship’s clients in all major industry segments—such as oil and gas, floating cargo and renewable energy—worldwide.

The size of the two new vessels allows for shallow port calls. With their service speed, they are some of the fastest in dship’s fleet, whilst ideally complementing the existing fleet.

“With the addition of Eemslift Dafne and Eemslift Nadine, we are not only expanding our existing fleet, but are also able to offer our existing and new clients an extended service portfolio in times of tighter space availability,” said Lars Feller, Global Vice President of dship Carriers.

dship is the carrier of choice for delivering customized solutions for clients’ ocean transportation needs. Its fleet consists of various multi-purpose, heavy lift, and tween deck vessels with a combined crane capacity of up to 500 metric tons and a DWAT of up to 19,617 metric tons. With the newly chartered vessels, dship Carriers is extending its fleet to a total of 20 vessels.