    Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard laid down ninth mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700

    Image source: Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard
    The ship is named Afanasy Ivannikov

    Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has laid down the ninth mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700, today. 9 September 2021.

    The ceremony has been attended by Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy; Vladimir Seredokho, General Director of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard; Andrey Buzinov, First Deputy to General Director of USC; Konstantin Golubev, Chief Engineer of Almaz design bureau; Kilill Soloveychik, Chairman of Saint-Petersburg Committee for Industrial Policy, Innovations and Trade as well as other officials and the shipyard personnel and veterans.

    By the order of RF Navy Commander-in-Chief the ship has been named after Afanasy Ivannikov, the Hero of the Soviet Union, who commanded the T-115 minesweeper during the Great Patriotic War.

    The Afanasy Ivannikov is the ninth ship in a series of Project 12700 vessels laid down by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard.

    Key characteristics: displacement - 890 t, length –  about 62 m, breadth – about 10 m, speed at full displacement – 16 knots, crew – 44.

    This mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700 was designed by Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for RF Navy. The ship of the new generation features the most advanced technology and naval architecture and marine engineering, the world's largest monolithic hull of fiber-glass plastic made by the vacuum infusion method. Monolithic hulls fabricated from glass-reinforced plastic feature higher strength and survivability compared to steel hulls.  They also have lower mass and longer life cycle (over 30 years). The ship’s anti-mine gear includes an unmanned boat to search and find mines without a single risk to people’s life.

    Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method. 

