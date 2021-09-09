2021 September 9 09:54

RFC, Russian Pollock and ROK-1 sign a partnership agreement for the development of sales of Pollock in the domestic market

Within the framework of the IV Global Fishery Forum, the Russian Fishery Company (RFC), the Russian Pollock plant (part of the RFC Group) and the Fish Processing Plant No. 1 (ROK-1) signed a long-term partnership agreement, according to the company's release.

The parties plan to ensure sales in the Russian market of consumer products made from Pollock fillets in the amount of at least 10 thousand tons annually, starting from 2023.

“Pollock is an ecologically pure wild white fish, unique in terms of the content of valuable nutrients, which, unfortunately, is underestimated by Russian buyers,” commented Saveliy Karpukhin, First Deputy General Director of the RFC. - The objective of our partnership with one of the leading Russian fish producers is to open for Russians the true taste and benefits of high-quality Pollock products and to ensure the growth of sales of this fish in the domestic market. This product is indispensable for adherents of a healthy diet, easy to cook, hypoallergenic, and recommended for people with diabetes. Therefore, we are confident in the good prospects of our products on the Russian market.

From RFC’s Pollock, both frozen at sea and processed at the facilities of the Russian Pollock plant, it is planned to produce branded products on the basis of ROK-1, including under the existing brand Svoya Rybka. The partners will offer Russian buyers high-quality portioned and piece fillets, loins, mince, fillet and mince medallions, breaded products, etc. The plans include the development of an expanded line of semi-finished products, ready-made meals with the addition of vegetables, side dishes and sauces, as well as pet food.

The sale of products is planned through the largest retail chains, including Magnit, Perekrestok, Pyaterochka, Karusel, Lenta, Vkusville, as well as through large catering chains, online stores, delivery services for kits for food preparation or prepared food.

Russian Fishery Company is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin.

The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers. RFC is building a new fleet of 11 supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.

The ROK-1 group of companies today is one of the leaders in the fish processing industry in Russia. The holding has production facilities that allow it to annually produce over 60 thousand tons of products. The company produces 14 different product categories (over 400 items), which can be found both in large and small cities of Russia.