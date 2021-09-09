  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 9 09:54

    RFC, Russian Pollock and ROK-1 sign a partnership agreement for the development of sales of Pollock in the domestic market

    Within the framework of the IV Global Fishery Forum, the Russian Fishery Company (RFC), the Russian Pollock plant (part of the RFC Group) and the Fish Processing Plant No. 1 (ROK-1) signed a long-term partnership agreement, according to the company's release.

    The parties plan to ensure sales in the Russian market of consumer products made from Pollock fillets in the amount of at least 10 thousand tons annually, starting from 2023.

    “Pollock is an ecologically pure wild white fish, unique in terms of the content of valuable nutrients, which, unfortunately, is underestimated by Russian buyers,” commented Saveliy Karpukhin, First Deputy General Director of the RFC. - The objective of our partnership with one of the leading Russian fish producers is to open for Russians the true taste and benefits of high-quality Pollock products and to ensure the growth of sales of this fish in the domestic market. This product is indispensable for adherents of a healthy diet, easy to cook, hypoallergenic, and recommended for people with diabetes. Therefore, we are confident in the good prospects of our products on the Russian market.

    From RFC’s Pollock, both frozen at sea and processed at the facilities of the Russian Pollock plant, it is planned to produce branded products on the basis of ROK-1, including under the existing brand Svoya Rybka. The partners will offer Russian buyers high-quality portioned and piece fillets, loins, mince, fillet and mince medallions, breaded products, etc. The plans include the development of an expanded line of semi-finished products, ready-made meals with the addition of vegetables, side dishes and sauces, as well as pet food.

    The sale of products is planned through the largest retail chains, including Magnit, Perekrestok, Pyaterochka, Karusel, Lenta, Vkusville, as well as through large catering chains, online stores, delivery services for kits for food preparation or prepared food.

    Russian Fishery Company is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin.

    The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and  processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers. RFC is building a new fleet of 11 supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.

    The ROK-1 group of companies today is one of the leaders in the fish processing industry in Russia. The holding has production facilities that allow it to annually produce over 60 thousand tons of products. The company produces 14 different product categories (over 400 items), which can be found both in large and small cities of Russia.

Другие новости по темам: ROK-1, RFC, Russian Pollock  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 9

17:36 APM Terminals Callao to provide oxygen plant to the Callao Regional Government
17:09 Russia diversifies sales geography of its fish products
16:31 Gadot Belgium and DFDS to move containers by water in North Sea Port from now on
16:13 Abu Dhabi Ports and CMA CGM Group sign 35-year concession agreement
15:46 Seats for in-person participation in Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet Conference are limited
15:21 Rolls-Royce and Ferretti Group agree on sustainable course for new yachts with mtu hybrid and IMO III propulsion systems
14:52 MOL сoncludes 'Transition Loan' сontract for 2 LNG-fueled ferries
14:30 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard laid down ninth mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700
14:12 Port of Gulfport secures lease agreement with Ocean Aero
13:55 Rosmorport completed maintenance dredging at Vanino port
13:21 ABB containerized energy storage offers plug-in battery power for a wide range of ships
12:22 Wärtsilä advances carbon capture and storage in maritime as part of LINCCS consortium
12:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 36, 2021
11:29 GTMaritime reinforces maritime cybersecurity with enhanced GTDeploy software
11:20 Seanergy takes delivery of its 17th Capesize, M/V Worldship
10:26 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 9% in 8M’21
10:03 Q2 port freight stats highlight continued volatility
09:54 RFC, Russian Pollock and ROK-1 sign a partnership agreement for the development of sales of Pollock in the domestic market
09:40 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of September 8
09:00 MABUX: Global bunker market to turn into moderate upward correction on Sep 09

2021 September 8

18:35 Wilhelmsen Ship Management relocates joint venture to Athens
18:14 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Crystalia with Uniper
17:51 Throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in 8M’2021 rose by 14%
17:26 ABS and Vanderbilt University deliver landmark U.S. waterways decarbonization report
17:06 IUMI reports improvements for the cargo insurance sector
16:47 Rosmorport presented the circumnavigation of the Mir sailing boat at the EEF
16:25 Marubeni and MOL sign MoU with the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Regions
16:05 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
15:34 Wärtsilä swappable battery containers enabling inland waterway vessels to operate with zero emissions
15:21 NOVATEK obtains Arkticheskoye and Neytinskoye fields
14:57 LNG-fuelled vessel orders approach 30% of Gross Tonnage on order - SEA-LNG
14:29 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 8M’2021 rose by 10.4% YoY
13:50 ONE launches new service from Asia to Middle East Asia
13:36 KSK terminal handled 914.5 thousand tons of export grain this season
13:12 dship Carriers delivers tidal turbine and main foundation from UK to Japan
12:52 Vyborg Shipyard sends its second trawler of KMT01 design for sea trials
12:25 Kongsberg Digital owned COACH Solutions enters new partnership with United Heavy Lift
11:53 Expansion of roads and tracks at Port of Gdańsk’s Przemysłowe Quay is about to start
10:50 Aker Solutions and partners aim to reduce CO2 transportation and permanent storage costs by 70 percent
10:35 Throughput of Taganrog port in 8M’2021 climbed by 14% Y-o-Y
10:11 Readiness of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole estimated at 85%
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of September 7
09:16 Oil prices are slightly up
09:00 MABUX: Slight downward trend to continue on global bunker market on Sep 08

2021 September 7

18:03 “K”Line agrees time charter of LPG fueled VLGC for LPG/Ammonia transport with GYXIS Corporation
17:50 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
17:32 NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 7M’21 totals 67.4 million tons, down 2.3% YoY
17:13 LR forms industry-first collaboration with Inmarsat on remote surveys
16:51 Novotrans starts dredging works at LUGAPORT terminal
16:34 Qatar Trade Summit: setting the course to surge the economic development
16:15 Yang Ming to add one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade Trans-Pacific service
15:50 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch took part in exercises on search and rescue of people in distress at sea
15:24 Zero Emission Services commences operation
15:01 Groundbreaking Maersk methanol vessels to be built to ABS Class
14:35 DFDS has an ambition to launch the first green vessel by 2025
14:14 The Port of Melbourne highlights key import and export trends in new study
13:21 Uniper and the Port of Rotterdam Authority enter into an agreement for developing the production of green hydrogen
12:51 Rolls-Royce launches new IMO III propulsion systems and other sustainable mtu solutions for yachts
12:24 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 8M’2021 fell by 17% YoY