2021 September 6 12:02

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Med and North Africa

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from September 16th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From the Middle East Gulf (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To North Europe, Scandinavian and Polish, West & East Med, Adriatic, North Africa & Moroccan ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: From 16th of September, 2021