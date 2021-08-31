  The version for the print
  • 2021 August 31 14:12

    Advanced Weather Forecasting unlocked on ABS My Digital Fleet™ Platform

    ABS is adding on-demand, high-resolution historical and forecast weather data on its ABS My Digital Fleet™ risk management platform together with Meteomatics, one of the world’s leading weather service providers, according to ABS's release.

    This latest addition to the ABS My Digital Fleet Alliance Program unlocks weather data that enables actionable insights for users to help them understand and lower fuel consumption, improving bunker costs and carbon intensity levels. Additionally, the potential structural impacts from weather exposure during a ship’s voyage are also surfaced helping to better understand and reduce risk.

    ABS My Digital Fleet is the only customizable risk management platform that seamlessly integrates data to provide real-time insights for driving sustainable operations and reducing operational risks. The ABS My Digital Fleet Alliance Program nurtures an ecosystem of industry-trusted intelligence and technology providers enabling integrated insights for clients on one unified platform.

2021 August 31

17:42 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:16 ABB selects Corvus Energy battery for Crowley eWolf all-electric tug
16:58 Dilijan Mirzoev joins editorial expert board of Hydrotechnika journal
16:41 BSM Germany uses behavioural science to reduce carbon emissions
16:12 Everfuel to deliver green hydrogen to fuel cells developed by TECO 2030
15:49 Investments of Multipurpose Reloading Complex in development totaled RUB 13.3 million
15:23 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Phaidra with Uniper
14:58 NCSP Group shares its consolidated financial and operational results for H1’2021
14:34 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased investments in development by 6%
14:02 The new heavy-lift bulk carrier christened at Ostseekai during Kiel Week
13:35 Sovcomflot supports LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Partner
13:12 BIMCO calls on shipowners to provide information on biofouling management
12:51 Finnlines’ new ro-ro vessel celebrates launching and keel laying
12:13 Kalmar receives repeat order of five AutoRTGs to extend the system at Dublin Ferryport Terminals
11:26 RF Government allocates RUB 2.55 billion for completion of CNF19M ferry General Chernyakhovsky
11:03 Xeneta container rates alert: rising long-term rates and port congestion compound cargo owner woes
10:37 MPA Academy relaunches flagship PMP virtually for 29 maritime and port officials
10:17 FSL Trust agrees to sell one chemical tanker
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue upward evolution on Aug 31
09:20 Oil market sees moderate decrease of prices
09:01 Hapag-Lloyd orders another 75,000 TEU standard containers
08:44 Bunker One to supply Danish Molslinjen with HVO biodiesel

2021 August 30

21:19 River port Zavidovo in Tver Region to open for operations in 2022
20:36 PLC Caspiy LLC obtains status of SEZ LOTUS resident
18:37 Svitzer Europe appoints new cluster managing director for Scandinavia & Germany
18:07 Prosafe issues an update on the court case between Prosafe and Westcon
17:30 Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24, Anatoly Cherneyev, launched today
17:29 Jiangnan Shipyard contracts TMC Compressors to supply Smart Air compressors to four VLGCs
16:25 New rail shuttle from Middle Sweden to the Port of Gothenburg boosts forest product exports
15:45 DeloPorts sums up results of two years of operation of NUTEP container terminal’s berth No38
15:21 COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible groups of foreign sea crew in Singapore
14:13 Technology to enhance maritime safety and marine environment protection
14:02 Port of Hamburg container handling up 5.5 percentat to 4.3 million TEU
13:38 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,383 pmt as of August 27
13:14 KiwiRail announces NZ Connect service
12:50 Dam filling works began at Yenisey seaport construction site on Taimyr
12:13 DNV publishes world’s first recommended practice to reduce earthquake challenges for wind power plants
11:56 Port of Gdynia signs first contract for design using BIM methodology
11:49 Highly profitable Troll phase 3 project on stream
11:29 Maersk joins BEC Low Carbon Charter
10:49 PJSC TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in H1'2021 increased by 55% and amounted to RUB 9.2 bln
10:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
10:00 Qatar Trade Summit: setting the course to surge the economic development
09:37 Crews of warships of the Russian Navy and the Vietnamese Navy took part in Sea Cup 2021 competition for damage control
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 27
08:42 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward trend on Aug 30

2021 August 29

15:11 Cruise industry seeks Prime Minister's support
14:12 Coast Guard assets ready to respond to Hurricane Ida
13:41 Vision Ridge Partners and Havila Holding complete privatization of Fjord1
12:51 Car and passenger ferry Aurora Botnia will be christened in Vaasa, Finland
12:18 Carnival Panorama makes line’s first call to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
11:23 PXGEO awarded North Sea OBN project for Q2 2022
10:57 Huisman doubles slew bearing production capacity in the Netherlands

2021 August 28

15:04 U.S., Japan Coast Guards train together in East China Sea
13:42 PETRONAS FutureTech 2.0 welcomes 20 Malaysian deep tech startups to accelerate innovation
12:18 New US-Europe partnership set to advance USV applications for defence and marine survey sectors
11:31 Castor Maritime Inc. announces vessel acquisition and new charter agreements
10:37 ClassNK releases Data Quality Guidelines outlining quality control for shipboard data

2021 August 27

18:31 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces a merger with Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation