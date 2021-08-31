2021 August 31 14:12

Advanced Weather Forecasting unlocked on ABS My Digital Fleet™ Platform

ABS is adding on-demand, high-resolution historical and forecast weather data on its ABS My Digital Fleet™ risk management platform together with Meteomatics, one of the world’s leading weather service providers, according to ABS's release.

This latest addition to the ABS My Digital Fleet Alliance Program unlocks weather data that enables actionable insights for users to help them understand and lower fuel consumption, improving bunker costs and carbon intensity levels. Additionally, the potential structural impacts from weather exposure during a ship’s voyage are also surfaced helping to better understand and reduce risk.

ABS My Digital Fleet is the only customizable risk management platform that seamlessly integrates data to provide real-time insights for driving sustainable operations and reducing operational risks. The ABS My Digital Fleet Alliance Program nurtures an ecosystem of industry-trusted intelligence and technology providers enabling integrated insights for clients on one unified platform.



