2021 August 23 12:43

Andrey Yaroslavtsev takes helm of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg

Image source: Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg

On 21 August 2021, Andrey Yaroslavtsev was appointed as Managing Director of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC.

Andrey Yaroslavtsev has been in the stevedore business for over 30 years. He began his career in 1988 at Commercial Seaport of Leningrad as lifting/handling equipment engineer. Between1996 and 2008, Andrey Yaroslavtsev was holding leading engineering and senior positions at some stevedoring companies of Russia. In 2009-2016 – Managing Director of Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC. In 2016, was appointed as Managing Director of Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC.

Andrey Yaroslavtsev was marked with the ministerial awards, сommendation and certificates of honour from RF Transport Ministry. In 2013 - awarded with the honorary title “Veteran of the Port”.

Andrey Yaroslavtsev graduated from Admiral Makarov State Maritime Academy with specialization in shipboard equipment engineering. In 2013, graduated from Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping with specialization in transport company economics and management.