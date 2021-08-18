2021 August 18 17:26

SFL enters into long term charters for two additional LNG-fuelled car carriers

SFL Corporation Ltd. has entered into long term charters with a leading Asia-based transportation company for two ultra-modern dual-fuel car carriers, designed to use liquified natural gas (LNG), according to the company's release.

The vessels are sister vessels of the two 7,000 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers under construction, chartered to the Volkswagen Group, and scheduled delivery from the shipyard is in Q1-Q2 of 2024.

The aggregate construction cost will be approximately $155 million, and the charter period will be ten years from delivery of the vessels, adding more than $200 million to our contracted charter backlog.



About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is split between container vessels, bulkers, tankers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.