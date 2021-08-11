2021 August 11 12:03

ABP invests £4 million in new equipment, staff and welfare facilities in Port of Garston, Liverpool

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has invested a further £4 million in its Port of Garston, Liverpool, according to ABP's release. To support both current and future business, the Port of Garston has increased its local workforce by 25%, invested in new equipment, and welfare facilities, and undertaken a significant dredge campaign to improve access to the port. This investment follows the recent expansion project at the port earlier this year, delivering additional covered and external storage.

To support its new and existing customers, the Port has hired four heads to bring the permanent operational staff up to 16, and has increased and upgraded its Cargo handling equipment, including the purchase of more efficient and sustainable electrical forklifts. ABP is also committed to refurbishing all the recently acquired stores at Garston, which diminishes any risk for stored cargo.

ABP’s dredging operations, UKD, has just completed a large-scale dredge campaign and ABP has also tripled the number of weighbridges at its port, which helps to reduce the amount of time that hauliers need to spend at the port.



