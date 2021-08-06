2021 August 6 12:00

ESVAGT lands large contract with TotalEnergies in Denmark

ESVAGT and TotalEnergies have closed several contracts as part of the marine spread for the Danish part of the North Sea.

The agreements involve the overall safety emergency response plus transport and transfer of goods and personnel and is based on a re-thinking of the operational structure. This is the reason why the fleet will be made up of several multi-functional vessels. In addition to safety, the agreements also focus on reducing the overall energy usage and lowering emissions.

The underlying contracts include ESVAGT Dana, a combined “walk to work” (W2W) and Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel (ERRV); two rebuild PX121 multi-functional vessels that will combine transport and ERRV; plus two ESVAGT “group 2” ERRV vessels. All have been committed on long term contracts. Additionally, TotalEnergies has extended the current contracts for three ESVAGT “group 3” ERRV vessels for different time scopes to, among other things, contribute to the Tyra project.

The new agreement is rooted in ESVAGT’s strong safety culture and years of experience making the Sea a safe workspace. At the same time, it draws on the competencies from the green transition that the shipping company started more than 10 years ago in offshore wind, where ESVAGT is a market leader.

About ESVAGT

ESVAGT is a dedicated provider of safety and support at sea and services both the offshore wind industry as well as the oil & gas industry.



ESVAGT supports the offshore Oil & Gas industries with a wide range of specialized services: Standby, Emergency Response and Rescue Vessels (ERRV), Oil spill response, Firefighting, Tanker assists, Rig moves, Supply services and Interfield transfer of cargo and personnel.

ESVAGT was founded in 1981 and has a fleet of more than 40 vessels and approximately 1100 employees offshore and onshore.