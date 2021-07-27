2021 July 27 11:26

MSC, Fincantieri and Snam to partner for world’s first oceangoing hydrogen-powered cruise ship

The Cruise Division of MSC Group, Fincantieri and Snam announced the signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly determine the conditions for the design and construction of what would become the world’s first oceangoing hydrogen-powered cruise ship, according to the company's release.



The owner of the world’s third largest cruise brand and part of the leading global shipping and logistics conglomerate MSC Group, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and a leading international energy infrastructure operator, have joined forces to initially carry out a study that will assess the feasibility of designing and building the world’s first oceangoing cruise ship powered by hydrogen, which would allow zero-emissions operations in certain areas, and the development of the related hydrogen bunkering infrastructure.



Green hydrogen can be produced without fossil fuels, using renewable energy to split water in a process called electrolysis and can therefore be emissions-free on a full lifecycle basis. It can be used to generate electrical power through a fuel cell, emitting only water vapor and heat. This type of ‘green’ hydrogen holds great potential to contribute to the decarbonisation of the shipping industry, including cruising, whether in its pure form or as a hydrogen-derived fuel.



As per the terms of the MoU, during the next 12 months the three companies will study key factors related to the development of oceangoing hydrogen-powered cruise ships. These include arranging ship spaces to accommodate H2 technologies and fuel cells, technical parameters of onboard systems, calculating the potential greenhouse gas emissions savings, and a technical and economic analysis of hydrogen supply and infrastructure.



The Cruise Division of MSC Group is committed to achieving net carbon neutral operations by 2050. To accomplish this objective, the Company is working in partnership with a wide range of shipyards, suppliers, manufacturers and other organisations as well as investing in different upcoming technologies and solutions for its fleet.



The implementation of the cooperation above described will possibly be object of future binding agreements to be discussed by the Parties in relation thereto.