2021 July 25 11:39

ABP Southampton appoints Head of Property

Associated British Ports (ABP) is delighted to announce the appointment of Ian Henderson MRCIS as ABP’s Head of Property for the Southampton region.



Ian is currently Group Property Director at Wincanton plc, where he is responsible for all strategic and operational management of a portfolio with more than 100 sites across the United Kingdom and Ireland. A Chartered Surveyor with over 20 years of property experience, his previous roles have given him experience of managing diverse property portfolios, ranging across historic assets to out-of-town and high street retail, via warehousing and residential. A Board member at the UK Warehousing Association, Ian brings a wealth of experience at an exciting time for the UK’s number one vehicle handling and export port.



At ABP Ian will lead property activity across the Southampton region, including business parks in Marchwood and Eling, as well as the port itself.



Alastair Welch, ABP’s Regional Director for Southampton, said: “ABP has a significant property offering in Southampton, which is strategically located with unrivalled rail connectivity. We are very well placed to support the local and national economy and are delighted that Ian has chosen to join ABP in this important new role to lead this part of our ambitious growth strategy.”



Ian will take up the role in October.