2021 July 23 09:09

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg handles high-speed train intended for Uzbekistan Railways

Image source: SP SPb

The train had been delivered to SP SPb from the Port of Bilbao, Spain by the FINNBREEZE ferry

Specialists of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC and Universal Forwarder LLC have jointly handled the TALGO high-speed train intended for Uzbekistan Railways, SP SPb says in a press release.

TALGO-250 of Afrosiyob series produced in Spain consists of two 67-tonne locomotives and 15 railcars weighing 14.6 to 18.3 tonnes depending on the class and purpose: VIP, economy, bistro. The passenger train is intended for the Tashkent-Bukhara-Khiva route.

The train had been delivered to SP SPb from the Port of Bilbao, Spain by the FINNBREEZE ferry and handled through a ferry–berth–depot–rail scheme.

“Roll trailers with railcars and locomotives were first moved to the depot area. Then the equipment was mounted onto rails by the Liebherr mobile cranes. Upon completion of the operation, specialists of the Spanish manufacturer, PATENTS TALGO S.L.U., connected the cars into a 260-meter long train”, tells Andrey Zubarev, Managing Director of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC.

The package of works performed by the companies also included forwarding and storage services as well as providing of infrastructure for assembling of the train.

“Since the Afrosiyob train is to cover almost 5,000 kilometers to Tashkent, its assembling and mounting at the port was followed by a final mobilization and anti-vandal functionality measures at the depot of Russian Railways, — tells Aleksey Chernykh, Director of Universal Forwarder's Saint-Petersburg branch. — Special plating of the locomotives and the cars will keep them safe in transit.”

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg and Universal Forwarder have been involved in an international project on delivery of TALGO trains to Uzbekistan for a decade. It has been the fifth batch with the next one to come in September.

Universal Forwarder LLC (a company of Port One) is a national logistic operator with annual turnover exceeding 17 million tonnes. Headquartered in Moscow, the company has its regional offices operating in Saint-Petersburg, Tuapse, Taganrog, Ust-Luga and Yekaterinburg. The company’s clients are the leaders of the Russian and global metallurgical, mining, grain, chemical and machine-building industries.

Afrosiyob is a high-speed AC electric train of TALGO-250 modification developed and manufactured by PATENTES TALGO S.L.U. of Spain. The first train was delivered to Uzbekistan in 2011 to arrange a connection between Tashkent and Samarkand. As of today, four Afrosiyob trains operate on the Tashkent-Samarkand-Karshi and the Tashkent-Samarkand-Bukhara high-speed line.