2021 July 8 17:22

Explosion at Jebel Ali port

Reporting indicates that a container vessel has suffered an explosion whilst docked within JEBEL ALI port.



Dryad Global says that early indications from footage taken at the incident, indicate that the vessel MV OCEAN TRADER IMO9056739 may have sustained an explosion within a forward container. Image analysis by @auroraintel indicates further that the vessel may be the vessel involved.



Details regarding the precise nature of the explosion remain unclear. At this stage there is no evidence to indicate a compromise of security either within port or upon a vessel. Following the incident, a number of online narratives appeared online seeking to draw a connection with the wider Israel / Iran narrative that the New York Times has labelled a 'Shadow War'. At this stage it is assessed that there is no link between this and the incident at Jebel Ali Port.