2021 June 30 11:19

The all-army stage of the Sea Cup-2021 competition starts in St. Petersburg

The all-army stage of the naval competition Sea Cup within the framework of the Army International Games-2021 has started in St. Petersburg, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the 4 days of competition, more than three hundred sailors of the Northern, Pacific, Black Sea, Baltic fleets and the Caspian Flotilla will compete in 42 competitive categories. The commissions will test the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of servicemen individually and as part of ship combat crews, assess the readiness and ability of personnel to service and use the entrusted weapons and military equipment.

At the opening ceremony of the competition, the contestants were congratulated by the head of the Navy combat training department, Rear Admiral Oleg Korolev, on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov.

According to him, "holding a competition of professional skills among military sailors is the most important component of the training of military personnel. The Navy is being intensively replenished with the latest ships and submarines equipped with modern and promising weapons systems, the combat effectiveness of the fleet forces directly depends on the ability to operate and use them."

The all-army stage of the competition Sea Cup-2021 will be held on the basis of the Military Training and Research Center of the Navy in St. Petersburg. Depending on the nature of the tasks set, the participants of the competition will compete using the educational, material and training base of the Naval Institute, the Navy Training Center in Sosnovy Bor, the Naval Polytechnic Institute and the Military Institute of Additional Professional Education.