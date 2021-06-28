2021 June 28 18:30

Hydrographic Company to be subsidized for providing navigation and hydrographic support on NSR

State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom announces the results of selecting a recipient of the federal budget subsidy for providing navigation and hydrographic support on the Northern Sea Route (NSR).



The procedure to select a recipient of a subsidy under RF Government’s Decree dated 27 May 2021 (No 797) was held through the request for proposal.



The proposals were allowed between May 28 and June 27, 2021.



Federal State Unitary Enterprise Hydrographic Company was the only applicant and was approved as the recipient of the federal budget subsidy for providing navigation and hydrographic support on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) .



The subsidy is to be provided for the completion of the first phase of works on survey of the high latitude lane of the Northern Sea Route and determination of deep-water ways along the entire lane for a transit of ships with a draft of up to 15 meters. The works are to be completed by 31 December 2024.

FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances.