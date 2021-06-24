2021 June 24 13:52

Ceremonial opening of 10th International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) held in Saint-Petersburg

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov greeted the participants

Photo by IAA PortNews



“Tight agenda of the Show, demonstration of equipment and arms that are currently in service, proximity to production facilities will let all the participants find new opportunities or expansion of their business contacts. In general, this forum will contribute to the development and strengthening of the international military and technical cooperation”, said Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov in his greeting.



The event numbers over 280 companies and 30 delegations from 28 countries. Among the exhibition participats are United Shipbuilding Corporation, Rostec, Almaz-Antey Corporation, Tactical Missiles Corporation, BrahMos Aerospace (India), BunSun Electronics Co. Ltd. (Китай), EAO AG (Swetserland), Icotek GmbH (Germany), ODU GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SonarTech Co., Ltd (Republic of Korea), etc.



17 ships representing RF Navy and Border Service of FSB take part in the event. Among hem are the Admiral Kasatonov frigate, Stoiky corvette, Mytishchi and Serpukhov small missile ships, etc. Photo by IAA PortNews



The tenth International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) will be held from 23 to 27 June 2021 in St. Petersburg under the Russian Government decree № 1906-r of 19.07.2019.

The Organizer of IMDS -2021 is the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. The Exhibition Operator is Morskoy salon LLC.

The Show is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the Government of St. Petersburg and Rosoboronexport JSC.

The Organizing Committee on preparation and holding of IMDS-2021 is headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov.



