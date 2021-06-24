Ceremonial opening of 10th International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) held in Saint-Petersburg
Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov greeted the participants
The Organizer of IMDS -2021 is the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. The Exhibition Operator is Morskoy salon LLC.
The Show is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the Government of St. Petersburg and Rosoboronexport JSC.
The Organizing Committee on preparation and holding of IMDS-2021 is headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov.
Relatedlink:
Russia’s shipbuilding companies secured 480 orders for 100dwt and larger ships till 2025 >>>>