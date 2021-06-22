2021 June 22 18:37

K”Line participates in R&D and demonstration project for CO2 marine transportation

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha,Ltd. (hereinafter ”K”LINE), Nippon Gas Line Co.,Ltd.(hereinafter NGL) and Ochanomizu University will participate in the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) project,“CCUS R&D and Demonstration Related Project/Large-scale CCUS Demonstration in Tomakomai/Demonstration Projecton CO2 Transportation” on consignment from Engineering Advancement Association of Japan (hereinafter ENAA) and promote the development for social implementation of liquified CO2 maritime transportation, according to the company's release.

CCUS (Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage)is a technology that can capture, effectively utilize and store the CO2 emissions from fossil power generation and industrial processes. CCUS is expected to play a key role in contributing to the achievement of Carbon Neutrality by 2050. “K” LINE, NGL, Ochanomizu University and ENAA will jointly develop technologies for liquefied CO2 marine transportation and contribute to the realization of long-distance / large-scale CO2 transportation enabling cost reduction through the development of CCUS technology in the demonstration project.

“K” LINE has a long history and diversified track-record in ownership and technical management of liquefied gas carriers. Additionally, “K”LINE is participating in “CO₂-Free Hydrogen Energy Supply-Chain Technology Research Association” (HySTRA) and is cooperating in domestic demonstration test of the world's first liquefied Hydrogen Carrier “SUISO FRONTIER”, as an initiative to realize a carbon-neutral society.

Based on such extensive experience of safe navigation and cargo operation of liquefied gas carriers and demonstration project of HySTRA, “K” Line will conduct a safety / environmental evaluation during navigation and cargo operation for the demonstration liquefied CO2 carrier and establish technical guidelines. The “K” LINE Group is promoting its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inaccordance with its “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050 andwill contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society through thisdemonstration project of liquefied CO2 marine transportation.