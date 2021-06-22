-
2021 June 22
RF Navy ships arrive in Saint-Petersburg for IMDS-2021
Admiral Kasatonov frigate, Gremyashchy corvette, Zelyony Dol and Odintsovo small missile ships moored at Passenger Port Saint-Petersburg
On 21 June 2021, the Admiral Kasatonov frigate, Gremyashchy corvette as well as Zelyony Dol and Odintsovo small missile ships moored at demonstration part of the exhibition according to IMDS-2021 layout.
The tenth International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) will be held from 23 to 27 June 2021 in St. Petersburg under the Russian Government decree № 1906-r of 19.07.2019.
Over a dozen of surface ships and submarines representing RF Navy and Border Service of FSB will take part in the event.
