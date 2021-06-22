2021 June 22 16:14

New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal

When Furetank’s new vessel Fure Viten leaves the shipyard, it is best in class globally when it comes to the UN climate goals for shipping, according to the company's release. Thanks to gas propulsion and a unique combination of fuel-saving solutions, it reaches a very low EEDI value of 4.65. This means that Furetank’s new vessel series today already meets the emission targets for 2050.

Today, Fure Viten leaves the Yangzhou shipyard: a 17,999 dwt tanker with a cargo capacity of 20,300 cubic meters. It is a milestone for Swedish Furetank Rederi AB, but also an international flagship concerning environment and climate.

The UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulates emissions from new vessels through the EEDI energy efficiency design index, where a lower value means less emissions. Today, the requirement for a vessel the size of Fure Viten is to reach below 9.37 points, but Fure Viten reached a value as low as 4.65 points: the best result achieved in the size segment so far.



Fure Viten is the latest vessel in a series of eight vessels so far, out of which Furetank owns four and commercially operates all. The series is designed by Furetank and FKAB Marine Design in collaboration with Wärtsilä, with the aim of reducing fuel consumption as much as possible. Throughout the design and construction process, energy efficiency has been increased and the EEDI value has been improved.

– We have developed ships since the 80’s and used our entire experience to optimize every detail. There is not a single system that we haven’t improved. This combination of interacting, energy-saving technical solutions is unique, says Lars Höglund.

For example, batteries help reduce the use of auxiliary engines, a ducted propeller increases thrust and reduces power requirement, an improved hull shape minimizes drag, and the main engine and shaft generator use variable frequency to increase propeller efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.



The eight dual fuel vessels will be operated with LBG (liquefied biogas) or LNG (liquefied natural gas). Gas propulsion provides major climate, environmental and health benefits compared to oil. In combination with the technical optimizations, emissions of climate-affecting carbon dioxide have been reduced by 55% compared to older vessels and eutrophic nitrogen oxide (NOx) by 86%. Emissions of acidifying sulfur oxide (SOx) and hazardous particles (PM) are basically completely eliminated.

– The next step will be to operate the ships completely without fossil fuels. We are in the process of securing the supply of larger quantities of biogas within a year or so, through an exclusive agreement with a supplier. My view is that in 2030 we will run these vessels largely on LBG with zero fossil emissions, says Lars Höglund.



Fure Viten and preceding sister vessel Fure Vinga are the very first tankers in Europe that are fully equipped to operate the energy-demanding cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power. This will reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer the opportunity.

The solution is being developed in collaboration with the ports of Gothenburg and Rotterdam, currently in the process of developing the full capacity power connection required to operate the pumps. An important effort, as the emissions in port can account for up to 20% of the total emissions from a tanker, in an environment that is often even more sensitive to pollution and noise than at sea.



With the delivery of Fure Viten, the average carbon dioxide emissions from Furetank's intermediate fleet have been decreased by 50% compared to 2008. Already today the vessel series fulfills its part of the IMO's total emission target for the world fleet: to halve emissions up to year 2050.



Furetank, based on Donsö in the Gothenburg archipelago, is a Swedish, family-owned shipping company active in tanker shipping since the early 1950’s. Furetank operates 9 owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance: a market platform for small and intermediate product tankers, operating 40 vessels in European waters.