  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 22 16:14

    New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal

    When Furetank’s new vessel Fure Viten leaves the shipyard, it is best in class globally when it comes to the UN climate goals for shipping, according to the company's release. Thanks to gas propulsion and a unique combination of fuel-saving solutions, it reaches a very low EEDI value of 4.65. This means that Furetank’s new vessel series today already meets the emission targets for 2050.

    Today, Fure Viten leaves the Yangzhou shipyard: a 17,999 dwt tanker with a cargo capacity of 20,300 cubic meters. It is a milestone for Swedish Furetank Rederi AB, but also an international flagship concerning environment and climate.

    The UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulates emissions from new vessels through the EEDI energy efficiency design index, where a lower value means less emissions. Today, the requirement for a vessel the size of Fure Viten is to reach below 9.37 points, but Fure Viten reached a value as low as 4.65 points: the best result achieved in the size segment so far.

    Fure Viten is the latest vessel in a series of eight vessels so far, out of which Furetank owns four and commercially operates all. The series is designed by Furetank and FKAB Marine Design in collaboration with Wärtsilä, with the aim of reducing fuel consumption as much as possible. Throughout the design and construction process, energy efficiency has been increased and the EEDI value has been improved.

    – We have developed ships since the 80’s and used our entire experience to optimize every detail. There is not a single system that we haven’t improved. This combination of interacting, energy-saving technical solutions is unique, says Lars Höglund.

    For example, batteries help reduce the use of auxiliary engines, a ducted propeller increases thrust and reduces power requirement, an improved hull shape minimizes drag, and the main engine and shaft generator use variable frequency to increase propeller efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.

    The eight dual fuel vessels will be operated with LBG (liquefied biogas) or LNG (liquefied natural gas). Gas propulsion provides major climate, environmental and health benefits compared to oil. In combination with the technical optimizations, emissions of climate-affecting carbon dioxide have been reduced by 55% compared to older vessels and eutrophic nitrogen oxide (NOx) by 86%. Emissions of acidifying sulfur oxide (SOx) and hazardous particles (PM) are basically completely eliminated.

    – The next step will be to operate the ships completely without fossil fuels. We are in the process of securing the supply of larger quantities of biogas within a year or so, through an exclusive agreement with a supplier. My view is that in 2030 we will run these vessels largely on LBG with zero fossil emissions, says Lars Höglund.

    Fure Viten and preceding sister vessel Fure Vinga are the very first tankers in Europe that are fully equipped to operate the energy-demanding cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power. This will reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer the opportunity.

    The solution is being developed in collaboration with the ports of Gothenburg and Rotterdam, currently in the process of developing the full capacity power connection required to operate the pumps. An important effort, as the emissions in port can account for up to 20% of the total emissions from a tanker, in an environment that is often even more sensitive to pollution and noise than at sea.

    With the delivery of Fure Viten, the average carbon dioxide emissions from Furetank's intermediate fleet have been decreased by 50% compared to 2008. Already today the vessel series fulfills its part of the IMO's total emission target for the world fleet: to halve emissions up to year 2050.

    Furetank, based on Donsö in the Gothenburg archipelago, is a Swedish, family-owned shipping company active in tanker shipping since the early 1950’s. Furetank operates 9 owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance: a market platform for small and intermediate product tankers, operating 40 vessels in European waters.

Другие новости по темам: Wärtsilä, Yangzhou shipyard, Furetank, FKAB Marine Design, IMO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 22

18:37 K”Line participates in R&D and demonstration project for CO2 marine transportation
18:13 Finnish authorities actively using EMSA’s remotely piloted aircraft to support vital coast guard tasks over the Baltic Sea
18:01 Port of Gothenburg ready to enter into joint venture with Castellum
17:57 EMSA: EU ship traffic fell by 10% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
17:34 Ecochlor completes all land-based and shipboard testing for EcoOne™ filterless BWMS
17:15 Huntington Ingalls Industries announces first international order for REMUS 300 UUVs
17:00 Deepwater Container Terminal secured by Polish Prime Minister
16:14 New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal
15:50 RF Navy ships arrive in Saint-Petersburg for IMDS-2021
15:27 Optimarin expands BWTS service offering for smart maintenance
15:14 China ports container volume rises 15.2% in January - May 2021
14:52 South Korea’s first commercialised hydrogen electric boat officially unveiled
14:46 List of check points for importing of pesticides and agricultural chemicals approved by RF Prime Minister
14:24 METIS and Geislinger integrate vibrations into Neptune Lines vessel performance trial
14:01 Kongsberg Digital to deliver real-time drilling software Sitecom® to Brazilian major Ocyan
13:42 New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal
13:10 The ice thrusters for the walk to work ice breaker have been delivered at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander
12:37 ClassNK expands scope of Innovation Endorsement
12:10 MOL starts research and development on large-scale liquefied CO2 carrier
11:43 One Sea white paper sets agenda for autonomous ship safety regulation
11:00 Wärtsilä chosen to power British Columbia’s most environmentally advanced escort tugs
10:41 Oil price exceeds $75 per barrel
10:22 ABB and Keppel O&M reach key autonomy milestone with remote vessel operation trial in Port of Singapore
10:09 Crowley takes delivery of tugboat with the most compact size in the U.S.
09:50 DCSA releases interface standards for the bill of lading with API definitions
09:40 Checkpoint across RF state border opened at Passenger Port Saint Petersburg
09:26 MABUX: Global bunker prices may demonstrate firm upward evolution on Jun.22
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of June 21

2021 June 21

18:26 The Port of València to eliminate one million plastic bottles
17:37 Elcome expands presence in Europe
17:06 Jan De Nul Group installs 72 wind turbines for the 604 MW Kriegers Flak wind farm
16:59 ICC Greenland joins the Arctic Economic Council
16:12 DNV completes successful concept verification review of Odfjell Oceanwind’s WindGrid™ floating wind power system
16:08 USCG conducts medevac 10 miles north of Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey
14:58 Port of Gdynia reports record high handling of liquid fuel
14:29 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
13:10 Stena Line takes delivery of Stena Scandica
12:46 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,767 pmt
12:03 KENC wins contract for design noise mitigation deployment system
11:45 State Customer Directorate announces competition for construction of 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship
11:29 Robust growth puts Inchcape Liner Division in pole position
11:13 Damen reaches major milestone in fully - electric tug project
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe
10:29 India to host Multimodal Logistics - Transport Summit on 29-30 September 2021
10:10 Port of Gdynia throughput in January-April 2021 rose by 6.7% YoY
10:00 Port Authority of Jamaica’s new Damen Utility Vessel 3911 arrives
09:47 MABUX: bunker indexes may rise on June 21
09:21 Oil market opens week with growing prices
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of June 18

2021 June 20

15:12 Puerto Rico Ports Authority welcomes JAXPORT leadership to San Juan
14:32 10 consecutive months of positive ﻿year-over-year growth in the Port of Savannah
13:24 Fincantieri Marinette Marine team celebrates the keel laying of the LCS 31
12:08 IMO adopts key mandatory measures to reduce ships’ carbon intensity; establishes ship rating system
11:02 USCG invistigating allision between USS Cod and Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay

2021 June 19

15:37 BIMCO welcomes updated IMO Compendium to advance electronic data
14:19 TradeLens digital shipping platform adoption grows in China
13:49 Bimco launches initiatives to address shipping’s plastic footprint
12:31 First cruise passengers of the year in Gothenburg go ashore in a bubble
11:23 Austal Australia delivers 11th Guardian-class patrol boat

2021 June 18

19:30 Royal IHC hands over the second cutter suction dredger to Suez Canal Authority