2021 June 22 14:46

List of check points for importing of pesticides and agricultural chemicals approved by RF Prime Minister

The list includes four sea check points



From 29 June 2021, importing of pesticides and agricultural chemicals in Russia will be only possible via certain check points the list of which has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. According to the press center of RF Government, that will let strengthen control of such substances turnover and prevent trafficking of counterfeit substances.



The list consists of 14 check points including four sea ones: Big Port St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Vostochny and Novorossiysk. The check points approved are fitted with special equipment needed for product volume and quality monitoring. That work is to be controlled by the Federal Customs Service and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance.



The newly signed document lays the groundwork for compliance with new regulations foreseen by the Federal Environmental Pesticide Control Act signed in late 2020. Those regulations enable the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance control the import of pesticides and agricultural chemicals in Russia and compliance with their production regulations. The key purpose of the changes is to improve the state control of safe handling of pesticides and agricultural chemicals.



