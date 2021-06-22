2021 June 22 11:00

Wärtsilä chosen to power British Columbia’s most environmentally advanced escort tugs

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the main engines and LNG fuel gas supply systems for two new LNG-fuelled escort tugs being built for Canada’s HaiSea Marine, a joint venture between the Haisla Nation and Seaspan Marine Transportation, according to the company's release. The ships have been designed by Robert Allan Ltd. Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, and are under construction at Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey. They are expected to be two of the most environmentally advanced escort tugs operating in the coastal waters of British Columbia in Canada. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in April 2021.

The two vessels will each be powered by Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines operating with LNG fuel. The engines will be fitted with Wärtsilä’s NOx selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to restrict emissions of nitrogen oxides. Wärtsilä will also supply its LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard in 2022.



Wärtsilä has previously delivered similar equipment for two in-service ferries operated by Seaspan Ferries, another Seaspan affiliated company. The successful performance of these ferries and Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support capabilities in Canada, were cited as being important considerations in the award of this contract.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.