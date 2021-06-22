  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 22 10:09

    Crowley takes delivery of tugboat with the most compact size in the U.S.

    Crowley's ship assist and harbor escort services group has taken delivery of Apollo, a powerful and maneuverable tugboat with the most compact size in the U.S., according to the company's release.

    The tugboat has completed final outfitting at shipbuilder Diversified Marine Inc. in Portland, Ore., and will deploy soon to serve the San Francisco Bay. Like its sister tug operated by Crowley, Hercules, the Apollo was designed by Robert Allen Ltd. to be the nation’s most powerful tug under 80 feet at 78 feet long with an estimated 94 tons of bollard pull.

    As sustainability requirements become more important in California and other ports while container ships become larger, Apollo will be well-suited for the Bay Area market. Operating on biofuel, the vessel’s fuel-efficient and lower carbon footprint results from a pair of Caterpillar Marine 3516 Tier IV-compliant engines that meet federal mandates and the State of California’s environmental regulations.

    Crowley’s marine services group operates one of the most established fleets of ship assist and tanker escort tugs in North America.

    Crowley has been a leader in efficient, reliable and sustainable operations, safely assisting ships through some of the tightest, most environmentally sensitive waterways. Crowley began operating tugboats in San Francisco Bay in 1906.

Другие новости по темам: Diversified Marine, Robert Allen, Crowley  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 22

10:41 Oil price exceeds $75 per barrel
10:22 ABB and Keppel O&M reach key autonomy milestone with remote vessel operation trial in Port of Singapore
10:09 Crowley takes delivery of tugboat with the most compact size in the U.S.
09:50 DCSA releases interface standards for the bill of lading with API definitions
09:40 Checkpoint across RF state border opened at Passenger Port Saint Petersburg
09:26 MABUX: Global bunker prices may demonstrate firm upward evolution on Jun.22
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of June 21

2021 June 21

18:26 The Port of València to eliminate one million plastic bottles
17:37 Elcome expands presence in Europe
17:06 Jan De Nul Group installs 72 wind turbines for the 604 MW Kriegers Flak wind farm
16:59 ICC Greenland joins the Arctic Economic Council
16:12 DNV completes successful concept verification review of Odfjell Oceanwind’s WindGrid™ floating wind power system
16:08 USCG conducts medevac 10 miles north of Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey
14:58 Port of Gdynia reports record high handling of liquid fuel
14:29 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
13:10 Stena Line takes delivery of Stena Scandica
12:46 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,767 pmt
12:03 KENC wins contract for design noise mitigation deployment system
11:45 State Customer Directorate announces competition for construction of 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship
11:29 Robust growth puts Inchcape Liner Division in pole position
11:13 Damen reaches major milestone in fully - electric tug project
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe
10:29 India to host Multimodal Logistics - Transport Summit on 29-30 September 2021
10:10 Port of Gdynia throughput in January-April 2021 rose by 6.7% YoY
10:00 Port Authority of Jamaica’s new Damen Utility Vessel 3911 arrives
09:47 MABUX: bunker indexes may rise on June 21
09:21 Oil market opens week with growing prices
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of June 18

2021 June 20

15:12 Puerto Rico Ports Authority welcomes JAXPORT leadership to San Juan
14:32 10 consecutive months of positive ﻿year-over-year growth in the Port of Savannah
13:24 Fincantieri Marinette Marine team celebrates the keel laying of the LCS 31
12:08 IMO adopts key mandatory measures to reduce ships’ carbon intensity; establishes ship rating system
11:02 USCG invistigating allision between USS Cod and Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay

2021 June 19

15:37 BIMCO welcomes updated IMO Compendium to advance electronic data
14:19 TradeLens digital shipping platform adoption grows in China
13:49 Bimco launches initiatives to address shipping’s plastic footprint
12:31 First cruise passengers of the year in Gothenburg go ashore in a bubble
11:23 Austal Australia delivers 11th Guardian-class patrol boat

2021 June 18

19:30 Royal IHC hands over the second cutter suction dredger to Suez Canal Authority
18:02 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group in 4M’2021 fell by 18.7% YoY
17:39 Safety management of Sparta IV complies with the ISM Code
17:15 Oboronlogistics' Sparta III allowed to sail in Northern Sea Route waters
16:47 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395 built for Kama Basin
16:14 BIMCO publishes new standalone Refund Guarantee for Shipbuilding Contracts
15:51 FESCO opened seasonal transportation to the ports of Chukotka
15:30 CMA CGM to enhance its BSMAR service connecting Black Sea & Turkey with Morocco
15:22 Production of Icon of the Seas began at Meyer Turku shipyard
14:56 Wärtsilä signs multiple vessel support agreement with Nakilat
14:53 Multipurpose Reloading Complex puts into operation two new 5-cbm clamshell buckets
14:17 Singapore: Seven start-up grant recipients announced at launch of Smart Port Challenge 2021
13:48 The Lepse floating maintenance base no longer poses a nuclear threat to the Arctic
13:21 GLDD agrees to $1 million fine
12:59 Rosatomflot organized icebreaker escorting of LNG carrier Nikolay Urvantsev
12:54 Stena RoRo takes delivery of the lengthened vessel Stena Scandica from the Turkish shipyard
12:30 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
11:45 Number of lock through operations on Russia’s IWW rose by 2.81%
11:02 ATLAS A-CLASS new WTIV tailored for large-scale Wind Farm Installations
10:38 Glavgosexpertiza of Russia approves project of in-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard
10:02 CMA CGM announces Hazardous Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
09:53 Port of Oakland posts results for Jan-May 2021