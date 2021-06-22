2021 June 22 10:09

Crowley takes delivery of tugboat with the most compact size in the U.S.

Crowley's ship assist and harbor escort services group has taken delivery of Apollo, a powerful and maneuverable tugboat with the most compact size in the U.S., according to the company's release.



The tugboat has completed final outfitting at shipbuilder Diversified Marine Inc. in Portland, Ore., and will deploy soon to serve the San Francisco Bay. Like its sister tug operated by Crowley, Hercules, the Apollo was designed by Robert Allen Ltd. to be the nation’s most powerful tug under 80 feet at 78 feet long with an estimated 94 tons of bollard pull.

As sustainability requirements become more important in California and other ports while container ships become larger, Apollo will be well-suited for the Bay Area market. Operating on biofuel, the vessel’s fuel-efficient and lower carbon footprint results from a pair of Caterpillar Marine 3516 Tier IV-compliant engines that meet federal mandates and the State of California’s environmental regulations.



Crowley’s marine services group operates one of the most established fleets of ship assist and tanker escort tugs in North America.

Crowley has been a leader in efficient, reliable and sustainable operations, safely assisting ships through some of the tightest, most environmentally sensitive waterways. Crowley began operating tugboats in San Francisco Bay in 1906.