2021 June 22 09:40

Checkpoint across RF state border opened at Passenger Port Saint Petersburg

Image source: Rosmorport

In accordance with the Order of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation No. 166 as of 24.05.2021, a permanent maritime cargo-and-passenger multilateral checkpoint across the state border of the Russian Federation was opened in the seaport of Passenger Port Saint Petersburg, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The checkpoint has been reconstructed in order to enhance the seaport capacity not only to service passengers, but also to handle cargoes arriving by sea ferries. In this regard, in accordance with the type of international traffic, the renovated checkpoint in the seaport of Passenger Port Saint Petersburg was reclassified from passenger to cargo-and-passenger one.

During the reconstruction work, the limits of the checkpoint were expanded and its area was increased by 1.5 hectares.

Comfortable conditions for the work of state bodies of border, customs, transport, sanitary-quarantine, veterinary and phytosanitary control were created.

The infrastructure of the renovated checkpoint allows to provide services for 726 vessels, including 416 ferries, as well as up to 45 thousand vehicles on an annual basis. As part of the reconstruction, additional infrastructure has been created for border and customs control services in order to carry out registration of all types of vehicles, including buses, cars and trucks transported by sea ferries.

Within the boundaries of the water area of the checkpoint there are separate sections of underwater hydraulic structures assigned to FSUE "Rosmorport" on the basis of the right of economic management: an approach channel to the seaport and its water area.

The North-Western Basin Branch ensures the maintenance of navigation depths at these facilities up to elevations of -9.6 meters by periodic repair dredging operations. The implementation of these measures will allow cruise and ferry vessels with a draft of up to 8.8 meters to enter the seaport of Passenger Port Saint Petersburg.