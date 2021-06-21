  The version for the print
  • 2021 June 21 10:29

    India to host Multimodal Logistics - Transport Summit on 29-30 September 2021

    New Delhi, India to host the Multimodal Logistics - Transport Summit on 29-30 September 2021.

    The summit will host series of projects presentations, panel discussions, local and international case studies, interviews, demos, innovations and round table discussions; you will discover the latest trends, disruptors and innovators that are responsible for revolutionizing the logistics & supply chain industry as we know it. This event will also unveil a wide range of latest solutions, innovations & equipment’s used to moving the products more efficiently & deliver them on time.

2021 June 21

18:26 The Port of València to eliminate one million plastic bottles
17:37 Elcome expands presence in Europe
17:06 Jan De Nul Group installs 72 wind turbines for the 604 MW Kriegers Flak wind farm
16:59 ICC Greenland joins the Arctic Economic Council
16:12 DNV completes successful concept verification review of Odfjell Oceanwind’s WindGrid™ floating wind power system
16:08 USCG conducts medevac 10 miles north of Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey
14:58 Port of Gdynia reports record high handling of liquid fuel
14:29 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
13:10 Stena Line takes delivery of Stena Scandica
12:46 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,767 pmt
12:03 KENC wins contract for design noise mitigation deployment system
11:45 State Customer Directorate announces competition for construction of 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship
11:29 Robust growth puts Inchcape Liner Division in pole position
11:13 Damen reaches major milestone in fully - electric tug project
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe
10:10 Port of Gdynia throughput in January-April 2021 rose by 6.7% YoY
10:00 Port Authority of Jamaica’s new Damen Utility Vessel 3911 arrives
09:47 MABUX: bunker indexes may rise on June 21
09:21 Oil market opens week with growing prices
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of June 18

2021 June 20

15:12 Puerto Rico Ports Authority welcomes JAXPORT leadership to San Juan
14:32 10 consecutive months of positive ﻿year-over-year growth in the Port of Savannah
13:24 Fincantieri Marinette Marine team celebrates the keel laying of the LCS 31
12:08 IMO adopts key mandatory measures to reduce ships’ carbon intensity; establishes ship rating system
11:02 USCG invistigating allision between USS Cod and Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay

2021 June 19

15:37 BIMCO welcomes updated IMO Compendium to advance electronic data
14:19 TradeLens digital shipping platform adoption grows in China
13:49 Bimco launches initiatives to address shipping’s plastic footprint
12:31 First cruise passengers of the year in Gothenburg go ashore in a bubble
11:23 Austal Australia delivers 11th Guardian-class patrol boat

2021 June 18

19:30 Royal IHC hands over the second cutter suction dredger to Suez Canal Authority
18:02 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group in 4M’2021 fell by 18.7% YoY
17:39 Safety management of Sparta IV complies with the ISM Code
17:15 Oboronlogistics' Sparta III allowed to sail in Northern Sea Route waters
16:47 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395 built for Kama Basin
16:14 BIMCO publishes new standalone Refund Guarantee for Shipbuilding Contracts
15:51 FESCO opened seasonal transportation to the ports of Chukotka
15:30 CMA CGM to enhance its BSMAR service connecting Black Sea & Turkey with Morocco
15:22 Production of Icon of the Seas began at Meyer Turku shipyard
14:56 Wärtsilä signs multiple vessel support agreement with Nakilat
14:53 Multipurpose Reloading Complex puts into operation two new 5-cbm clamshell buckets
14:17 Singapore: Seven start-up grant recipients announced at launch of Smart Port Challenge 2021
13:48 The Lepse floating maintenance base no longer poses a nuclear threat to the Arctic
13:21 GLDD agrees to $1 million fine
12:59 Rosatomflot organized icebreaker escorting of LNG carrier Nikolay Urvantsev
12:54 Stena RoRo takes delivery of the lengthened vessel Stena Scandica from the Turkish shipyard
12:30 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
11:45 Number of lock through operations on Russia’s IWW rose by 2.81%
11:02 ATLAS A-CLASS new WTIV tailored for large-scale Wind Farm Installations
10:38 Glavgosexpertiza of Russia approves project of in-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard
10:02 CMA CGM announces Hazardous Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
09:53 Port of Oakland posts results for Jan-May 2021
09:40 Baltic Dry Index as of June 17
09:24 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:07 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on June 18
08:59 DNV launches new digital EEXI Calculator

2021 June 17

18:37 PD Ports commended with top ‘Gold’ award for ongoing commitment to health and safety
18:07 Maersk advises logistics planners on hurricane season preparation
17:40 Trials of innovative smart navigation marker at Stockholm Norvik Port