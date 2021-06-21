-
India to host Multimodal Logistics - Transport Summit on 29-30 September 2021
New Delhi, India to host the Multimodal Logistics - Transport Summit on 29-30 September 2021.
The summit will host series of projects presentations, panel discussions, local and international case studies, interviews, demos, innovations and round table discussions; you will discover the latest trends, disruptors and innovators that are responsible for revolutionizing the logistics & supply chain industry as we know it. This event will also unveil a wide range of latest solutions, innovations & equipment’s used to moving the products more efficiently & deliver them on time.
