2021 June 21 09:21
Oil market opens week with growing prices
Oil prices rose by 0.38%-0.56%
As of June 21 (07:54, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for August delivery rose by 0.46% to $73.85 a barrel.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.56% to $71.69 a barrel, for July delivery - by 0.38% to $71.91 a barrel.
Oil prices are rising as concerns over the commodity demand are decreasing.
