  • 2021 June 18 17:15

    Oboronlogistics' Sparta III allowed to sail in Northern Sea Route waters

    Sparta III is allowed to sail in the waters of the NSR
    Image source: Oboronlogistics
    Oboronlogistics LLC says it has received permission from the Administration of the NSR to operate in the waters of the Northern Sea Route for the ice class vessel Arc 4 – Sparta III. The permit is issued for navigation in the Kara Sea, the Gulf of Ob, the Yenisei Bay, the ports of Dudinka and Sabetta.

    The vessel is allowed to move independently in clear water and under light and medium type of ice conditions, as well as under the icebreaker's wiring under medium and heavy type of ice conditions. The type of ice conditions (light, medium, heavy) in the areas of the NSR water area is determined according to the official forecast, posted on the website of the NSR Administration.

    The universal dry cargo ship Sparta III of the RO-RO/LO-LO class (horizontal and vertical loading) is designed for the transportation of general and oversized cargo, containers of more than 800 TEU, and heavy equipment. It is equipped with two cranes, with a lifting capacity of 350 tons each, which allows you to quickly carry out cargo handling of the vessel on your own, including on an unequipped shore.

    In 2020, the ship was examined for compliance with the Polar Code. The ship's hull is covered with a special ice-resistant coating, and the GMDSS communication equipment of class A4 is installed, designed for operation in high latitudes.

    In the near future, Sparta III will start performing tasks related to ensuring the needs of the Russian Defense Ministry and commercial customers for the delivery of cargo to the Arctic along the route of the Northern Sea Route.

  Subscription

