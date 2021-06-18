  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 18 16:14

    BIMCO publishes new standalone Refund Guarantee for Shipbuilding Contracts

    BIMCO’s Documentary Committee has adopted a clearly worded standalone refund guarantee that will assist parties in their shipbuilding projects, according to BIMCO's release.
     
    Refund guarantees are complex legal documents and must meet the requirements of the issuing banks. BIMCO, in close co-operation with legal and commercial experts, banks and shipyards, has developed a standard refund guarantee which can be used with all widely used standard forms of shipbuilding contracts such as NEWBUILDCON, the SAJ form and Chinese forms.

    The objective has been to create an instrument that provides much needed legal certainty and protects the interests of all parties involved in a newbuilding project. The Refund Guarantee has been written as clearly and concisely as possible and it is hoped that this approach will appeal to the market.

    The other members of the drafting committee were David Lan (ICBC), Insu Chung (Hyundai Heavy Industries), Professor Min Han (Ewha Womans University), Klaus Vilstrup (Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S), Yu Yang (Innomarine) Richard Lord, QC (Brick Court Chambers), Chris Kidd (Ince Gordon Dadds LLP) and Sean Gibbons (Stephenson Harwood LLP).

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, BIMCO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 18

19:30 Royal IHC hands over the second cutter suction dredger to Suez Canal Authority
18:02 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group in 4M’2021 fell by 18.7% YoY
17:39 Safety management of Sparta IV complies with the ISM Code
17:15 Oboronlogistics' Sparta III allowed to sail in Northern Sea Route waters
16:47 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395 built for Kama Basin
16:14 BIMCO publishes new standalone Refund Guarantee for Shipbuilding Contracts
15:51 FESCO opened seasonal transportation to the ports of Chukotka
15:30 CMA CGM to enhance its BSMAR service connecting Black Sea & Turkey with Morocco
15:22 Production of Icon of the Seas began at Meyer Turku shipyard
14:56 Wärtsilä signs multiple vessel support agreement with Nakilat
14:53 Multipurpose Reloading Complex puts into operation two new 5-cbm clamshell buckets
14:17 Singapore: Seven start-up grant recipients announced at launch of Smart Port Challenge 2021
13:48 The Lepse floating maintenance base no longer poses a nuclear threat to the Arctic
13:21 GLDD agrees to $1 million fine
12:59 Rosatomflot organized icebreaker escorting of LNG carrier Nikolay Urvantsev
12:54 Stena RoRo takes delivery of the lengthened vessel Stena Scandica from the Turkish shipyard
12:30 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
11:45 Number of lock through operations on Russia’s IWW rose by 2.81%
11:02 ATLAS A-CLASS new WTIV tailored for large-scale Wind Farm Installations
10:38 Glavgosexpertiza of Russia approves project of in-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard
10:02 CMA CGM announces Hazardous Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
09:53 Port of Oakland posts results for Jan-May 2021
09:40 Baltic Dry Index as of June 17
09:24 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:07 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on June 18
08:59 DNV launches new digital EEXI Calculator

2021 June 17

18:37 PD Ports commended with top ‘Gold’ award for ongoing commitment to health and safety
18:07 Maersk advises logistics planners on hurricane season preparation
17:40 Trials of innovative smart navigation marker at Stockholm Norvik Port
17:23 Remote surveys continue to gain momentum
17:16 Konecranes instills new Generation 6 mobile harbor cranes with a genetic code for the future
17:06 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 24, 2021
16:55 Sovcomflot to pay dividends in the amount of RUB 6.67 per share
16:50 KARMOL's first Floating Storage and Regasification Unit has arrived in Dakar
16:48 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG carriers
16:18 HEMEXPO President appointed as Vice-Chair of SEA Europe
15:13 10 consecutive months of positive ﻿year-over-year growth in Savannah
14:52 Grigory Zhelokovich appointed as General Director of Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard
14:33 Royal IHC carries out maintenance work for DMI on LCF frigates
14:13 On-shore power plant at Kiel's Ostseekai inaugurated
13:54 Volga Shipping Company completes transportation of equipment for windfarm under construction in Kazakhstan
13:33 MARINE INTERIORS, Cruise & Ferry Global Expo, powered by SMM 2021 cancelled
13:33 Kalmar’s new-generation RTGs ready to enable productive eco-efficiency for container terminals
13:12 DNV and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign collaboration agreement to develop hydrogen projects in Singapore
13:00 Russia’s State Duma passes bill on obligations of investors in seaports
12:11 Covenant Energy chooses Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ solution to produce renewable diesel with low carbon footprint
11:49 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Makarov took part in a complex exercise in the Mediterranean Sea
11:30 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire four ultra-high reefer containerships on multi-year charters
11:02 Konecranes launches new generation of energy-efficient mobile harbor cranes as global trade accelerates
10:57 Port of Salalah ranked 6th globally in efficiency
10:51 Oil market sees downward price correction
10:09 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate upward changes on June 17.
09:53 Port of Riga sees timber handling growth
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of June 16
09:12 Weathernews signs strategic partnership deal with Wärtsilä
08:09 New DNV research highlights 10 energy systems technologies that must work together to meet global decarbonization targets

2021 June 16

18:02 Brittany Ferries eyes zero-emission, sea-skimming ‘flying ferries’
17:41 Keel-laying ceremony held for lead icebreaking LNG carrier ordered by SCF from Zvezda for Arctic LNG 2
17:20 Port of Southampton boosts quayside infrastructure with new airbridge
16:42 Amphibious Energy and CORROSION join forces to launch the ICCP-POD