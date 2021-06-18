2021 June 18 14:56

Wärtsilä signs multiple vessel support agreement with Nakilat

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed Support Agreements for LNG carriers owned by Qatar-based Nakilat, owner of the world’s largest LNG carrier fleet. The agreements were signed in April this year and are valid for five years. Wärtsilä is the supplier of the LNG reliquefaction systems onboard all of the QFlex vessels covered by the agreements, according to the company's release.

Under the contract terms, Wärtsilä will provide 24/7 technical remote support for the vessels’ onboard Gas Process Plants. The customer has direct access to Wärtsilä’s dedicated team of LNG technical experts for specialized technical advice and remote troubleshooting, thereby reducing potential equipment downtime, and when possible, avoid time consuming and costly onboard visits by service engineers. Furthermore, following each cargo loading, selected operational data from the running reliquefaction systems is analysed by Wärtsilä’s LNG technical experts to ensure the operability and readiness of the system. This also creates a traceable operational data history.

Wärtsilä has a long-standing relationship with Nakilat and has supplied multiple products for their fleet.

Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.​