2021 June 17 13:33

Kalmar’s new-generation RTGs ready to enable productive eco-efficiency for container terminals

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, introduces a new generation of its rubber-tyred gantry crane (RTG). The new generation covers five models, with a stronger, lighter and simpler modular design and intelligent features to provide customers with a highly productive and eco-efficient solution for container handling, according to the company's release.

The new Kalmar RTG is optimised to deliver high performance eco-efficiently and is also safer and easier to operate. From the operator’s point of view, crane performance and usability are better than ever thanks to the new anti-sway technology, enhanced cabin design with improved visibility, and redesigned crane management system (CMS), which also makes maintenance even easier with improved alarm handling. Service access has been improved with new platforms and relocated machinery including trim and anti-sway winches. Additionally, all new-generation RTGs are connected to the Kalmar Cloud, making it possible to monitor the cranes remotely and benefit from remote support from the Kalmar service team.

Kalmar RTGs have always been known for their highly efficient energy systems, and the new generation of RTGs takes things a step further with optimised weight and smart choices in power systems, engines and component sizing.



The new range is composed of five models, all with highly efficient powertrains: the Kalmar AutoRTG, the Kalmar Zero Emission RTG, the Kalmar Hybrid RTG, the Kalmar SmartPower RTG and the Kalmar Classic RTG. All models are automation-ready and their size can be customised according to customer specifications up to 10+1 wide to maximise stacking efficiency. Wider cranes are especially suitable for intermodal applications but are also a viable option for marine terminals.

The Kalmar AutoRTG application, powered by the Kalmar One automation system, allows terminal operators to automate their operations at their own pace. Customers have the freedom to choose the level of automation that is right for their business based on predefined AutoRTG blueprints, and Kalmar One’s proven functionalities and well-established processes enable them to streamline and automate their operations based on their unique needs.



