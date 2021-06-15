2021 June 15 13:48

Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2021 climbed by 16% Y-o-Y

In January-May 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 1.224 million tonnes of cargo (+16%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 9% to 376,000 tonnes, handling of ferrous metal surged 7.5 times to 310,000 tonnes while handling of grain fell by 34% to 274,000 tonnes, coal - by 14% to 184,000 tonnes.



Over the 5-month period, exports increased by 40% to 903,000 tonnes, imports – by 90% to 12,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic dropped by 22% to 309,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 278 arrivals and 282 departures including port fleet vessels versus 277 arrivals and 265 departures in January-May 2020.