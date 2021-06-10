2021 June 10 17:35

Pilbara Ports Authority posts results for May 2021

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.6 million tonnes (Mt) for May 2021, according to the company's release.

This throughput was the same amount as May 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 48.4Mt, of which 48.0Mt was iron ore exports. This was the same monthly throughput reported in May 2020.

Imports through the port of Port Hedland totalled 170,000 tonnes, a decrease of three per cent compared to May 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 13.3Mt, a two per cent decrease from May 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 109,000 tonnes, an increase of 36 per cent from May 2020.