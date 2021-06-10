2021 June 10 18:05

DNV predicts that marine finfish production in deeper waters offshore will take a 13% market share in 2050

Marine aquaculture could play a critical role in securing supplies of food for a global population that will exceed nine billion by 2050, according to DNV's release. The combined marine production of finfish (such as Atlantic salmon), crustaceans (such as prawns), and molluscs (such as oysters) in 2050 is expected to reach the current global output from capture fisheries, which is not expected to grow further.



Concerns about environmental impacts, fish health, and competition for use of coastal and inshore waters will lead to new innovative production technologies for high-value finfish species gaining significant market shares.

DNV predicts that marine finfish production in deeper, rougher waters offshore will take a 13% market share in 2050 and land-based production of marine finfish a 10% market share, both from a very modest base today. Conventional marine fish farming maintains around 77% of the market in 2050.



DNV’s Marine Aquaculture Forecast will be followed later in 2021 by a more comprehensive Ocean Forecast for a broader set of ocean-related activities. “Individually and collectively, these forecasts represent timely additional insights into the ‘blue economy’,” Eriksen said.