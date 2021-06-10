2021 June 10 16:15

Fincantieri to provide 8 vessels to Indonesia

Fincantieri, one of the most important shipbuilding groups in the world, and the Ministry of Defense of Indonesia, have signed a contract for the supply of 6 FREMM class frigates, the modernization and sale of 2 Maestrale class frigates, and the related logistical support, according to the company's release.

The order represents a success for Fincantieri and for the country, which has a fleet of 10 FREMM ships.

Fincantieri will be prime contractor for the entire program. The construction of the frigates will ensure significant employment benefits not only for several Italian shipyards of the Group in the next years, but also for other companies in the sector, namely Leonardo, as well as numerous small and medium-sized national companies, and will see the collaboration of the local PT-PAL shipyard (Java island). The modernization of the two Maestrale class vessels, which Fincantieri will acquire from the Italian Navy once decommissioned, will also be carried out in Italy.