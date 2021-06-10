  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 10 16:15

    Fincantieri to provide 8 vessels to Indonesia

    Fincantieri, one of the most important shipbuilding groups in the world, and the Ministry of Defense of Indonesia, have signed a contract for the supply of 6 FREMM class frigates, the modernization and sale of 2 Maestrale class frigates, and the related logistical support, according to the company's release.

    The order represents a success for Fincantieri and for the country, which has a fleet of 10 FREMM ships.

    Fincantieri will be prime contractor for the entire program. The construction of the frigates will ensure significant employment benefits not only for several Italian shipyards of the Group in the next years, but also for other companies in the sector, namely Leonardo, as well as numerous small and medium-sized national companies, and will see the collaboration of the local PT-PAL shipyard (Java island). The modernization of the two Maestrale class vessels, which Fincantieri will acquire from the Italian Navy once decommissioned, will also be carried out in Italy.

Другие новости по темам: Fincantieri, frigate  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 10

18:45 Equinor sells its refining business in Denmark to Klesch
18:25 Rolls-Royce builds new fuel cell demonstrator to ensure electricity supplies
18:05 DNV predicts that marine finfish production in deeper waters offshore will take a 13% market share in 2050
18:00 Comprehensive programme on development of Yamal resource potential to be developed by October 2021
17:51 Contract awards for PSVs in UK
17:50 BC Ferries' fourth Island Class ferry departs Romania on Transatlantic voyage bound for B.C.
17:35 Pilbara Ports Authority posts results for May 2021
17:09 Ministry of Industry and Trade renews import substitution programme with a focus on production of components
17:00 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 23, 2021
16:45 P&O Ferrymasters builds new 10,000m2 warehouse at Genk to offer port-centric logistics solutions
16:35 Kalmar enters into Strategic Cooperation with Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group in China
16:15 Fincantieri to provide 8 vessels to Indonesia
15:52 Adriatic Gate terminal marks 10th year with 2M TEU milestone
15:31 Fincantieri to support Daewoo in the design of the new Korean aircraft carriers
15:13 Construction kicks off on world’s first zero-emission fast ferry
14:55 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet conducts operational exercise in the central Pacific
14:09 5th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum to be held on June 17, 2021
13:32 Rosmorport pilots perform test pilotage operation for a vessel with extended dimensions
12:53 SCF’s stock market debut commended by Marine Money
12:31 Wärtsilä’s Sea traffic management system increases safety and efficiency of shipping on Croatian waters
12:24 Multipurpose Reloading Complex boosts expenses for implementation of its environmental programme
12:01 ABS publishes detailed U.S Offshore Wind Insight
11:50 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $724 million
11:30 BIMCO members invited to share experiences in Ballast Water Management
11:00 GTT is ranked first in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
10:25 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
10:20 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire 12 containerships
10:02 Registration open for Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass
10:02 Austal USA awarded US$44 million contract to develop autonomous capability in Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13
09:39 Oil prices decrease due to US reserves growth
09:33 CMA CGM to reshuffle SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of June 9
08:54 MABUX: No drastic changes are expected on global bunker market on June 10

2021 June 9

21:38 Which actions can fuel the industry: The 7th International LNG Congress Summary
18:03 BPA: Q1 trade stats lift lid on Brexit impact
17:51 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky to build multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07 for Marine Recue Service
17:39 Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping embarks on simulation of dual-fuel engines operation
17:16 UK Ports looking at new business opportunities post pandemic
16:54 Jonathan Graham appointed Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia
16:30 Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov University participates in the work of IMO’s Facilitation Committee
16:05 ICTSI Foundation partners with RiverRecycle for sustainable Pasig River cleaning project
15:52 Crowley becomes first U.S. ship operator to join the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
15:21 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company strengthens its handling equipment fleet
15:18 Novel propulsion arrangement by Wärtsilä and RINA can deliver immediate benefits
14:57 Global Ports North-West marine terminals launch paperless export processing
14:34 bound4blue installs its eSAIL® system on the “Balueiro Segundo”
14:12 ABB Decoded: Celebrating 30 years of Azipod® electric propulsion
13:45 Klaipėda LNG terminal to be used by an energy giant
13:20 The Grimaldi Group takes delivery of the Grande California
12:56 Vladas Motiejūnas assumes position of Klaipeda State Seaport Harbour Master
12:33 Sibanthracite shipped over 650,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal using large-capacity vessels
12:11 Aker Solutions secures framework agreement with Petrobras
11:54 Jamaican terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane
11:50 LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading live online course over 6 sessions commences on 8 September 2021
11:27 ABB future-proofs sustainable operation of Monterey Bay ocean research vessel
11:05 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course numbering 5 sessions commences on 17 August 2021
10:59 Damen CSD500 Yantra named in Bulgaria
10:47 Bolidt hosts inaugural Design Challenge for the cruise sector
10:06 Freeport of Riga entrepreneurs invested EUR 36.3 million in development last year
09:42 Baltic Dry Index as of June 8