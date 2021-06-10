2021 June 10 15:52

Adriatic Gate terminal marks 10th year with 2M TEU milestone

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) Croatian subsidiary, has handled a cumulative throughput of two million TEUs – a milestone that serves as the high point of the company’s 10th anniversary, according to the company's release.

Achieved over the course of a decade since AGCT started operations at the Port of Rijeka in April 2011, the milestone highlights the company’s highly successful public-private partnership with Luka Rijeka, Rijeka Port Authority, and the Government of Croatia.

ICTSI has since invested more than USD50 million to modernize the terminal. The company has acquired new equipment including quay cranes, rubber tired and rail-mounted gantries, and expanded the berth and yard, which doubled the terminal’s total annual capacity. Last year, AGCT’s rail capacity grew threefold with the completion of the new intermodal yard. These developments, along with the adoption of industry best practices, have allowed AGCT to improve the overall efficiency, safety, and processes of its operations.



AGCT has been a strong contributor to the development of the Croatian economy, facilitating the effective movement of trade by providing exporters and importers with efficient and modern port services. AGCT also provided a boost to Rijeka’s local economy through the creation of over 230 employment opportunities in the port and other related industries.



AGCT handled its two-millionth TEU last May.









ABOUT ADRIATIC GATE CONTAINER TERMINAL (AGCT)

In March 2011, ICTSI forged a 30-year strategic partnership with Luka Rijeka D.D. for the operation, management, and development of Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT) at the Port of Rijeka, Croatia’s main seaport. (www.ictsi.hr)



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.