2021 June 10 17:51

Contract awards for PSVs in UK

Solstad Offshore ASA has signed long-term contracts with Harbour Energy for two large PSVs, according to the company's release.

Normand Service and Normand Supra has been contracted for a period of two years firm plus two years option thereafter.

Both vessels will support Harbour Energy’s UK North Sea assets, with contracts commencing during June 2021 and August 2021.