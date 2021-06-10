2021 June 10 15:31

Fincantieri to support Daewoo in the design of the new Korean aircraft carriers

During MADEX (International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition) 2021, one of the main naval exhibitions in the Asia Pacific area, Fincantieri has signed a contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to support the Conceptual Design of the new class of aircraft carriers “CVX” for the Navy of the Republic of Korea (South Korea), according to the company's release.

The program relating to the first-in-class unit envisages the tender for the Basic Design starting from the second half of 2021, whereas the detail design and construction will begin in the following years.



Fincantieri will advise DSME based on the expertise gained with the construction of the LHD (Landing Helicopter Dock) “Trieste”, which will be delivered next year to the Italian Navy. With this agreement, Fincantieri strengthens its presence in the country, further boosting the relationship with the Republic of Korea. In fact, through its subsidiary Seastema, the Group is cooperating in the construction of eight new Daegu class frigates (FFX-II) for the national Navy, providing SEASNavy, an innovative integrated platform management system (IPMS).



The signing of this contract marks an important step for the Group in establishing a strategic cooperation with DSME. In a country with high naval shipbuilding capabilities, such cooperation might provide significant supplies for this unit and it might be extended to other products or sectors in the future. The “Trieste” unit’s design represents the state-of-the-art for this class of ships, in addition to being a well-proven product fully meeting the operational requirements of the Korean Navy. With the LHD, Fincantieri has proven its ability to design and build highly innovative units which represent a benchmark in the international scenario.