  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 10 13:32

    Rosmorport pilots perform test pilotage operation for a vessel with extended dimensions

    Image source: Rosmorport
    On June 5-6, 2021, pilots of the 1st category of the Vyborg-Vysotsky Directorate of the North-Western Basin Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" Sergey Ushakov and Valery Savinov performed a test pilotage operation for the vessel "POLA VARVARA" (flag of Russia) of 141 meters length along the Vyborg Sea Canal to pier No. 9 of the seaport of Vyborg, as well as mooring and unmooring of the vessel and pilotage of the vessel to exit the seaport after being loaded.

    This operation was carried out as part of a study of the capability of vessels of 142 meters length to enter and leave the seaport of Vyborg in the daylight.

    Prior to the pilotage operation, simulation of the navigation of the estimated vessel was carried out on the electronic complex of mathematical simulation (ECMS) of the vessel handling laboratory of the FSUE "Krylovsky State Research Center". After the completion of the test pilotage operation, technical aspects related to the provision of test pilot operation for a vessel along the Vyborg Sea Canal to the berths No. 6-10 of the seaport of Vyborg were checked.

    Based on the results of the test pilotage operation and the results of the study, a decision will be made in the future regarding the possibility of amending the Compulsory Regulations in the seaport of Vyborg related to the admission of navigation of cargo ships of no more than 142 meters length along the Vyborg Sea Canal to the berths No. 6-10 of the seaport of Vyborg and in the water areas of the seaport. At this moment, movement of vessels up to 135 meters length along the Vyborg Sea Canal is allowed.

    The successful joint work of specialists of the research center, the operator of the maritime terminal, specialists of the captain service of the Vyborg seaport, operators of the Vysotsk VTS, and the pilot service of the Vyborg-Vysotsky Administration is aimed at increasing the attractiveness of the seaport of Vyborg for entry of vessels of large dimensions, and therefore creates a new impetus to increase the volume of cargo transshipment in the seaport.

Другие новости по темам: Rosmorport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 10

13:32 Rosmorport pilots perform test pilotage operation for a vessel with extended dimensions
12:53 SCF’s stock market debut commended by Marine Money
12:31 Wärtsilä’s Sea traffic management system increases safety and efficiency of shipping on Croatian waters
12:24 Multipurpose Reloading Complex boosts expenses for implementation of its environmental programme
12:01 ABS publishes detailed U.S Offshore Wind Insight
11:50 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $724 million
11:30 BIMCO members invited to share experiences in Ballast Water Management
11:00 GTT is ranked first in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
10:25 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
10:20 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire 12 containerships
10:02 Registration open for Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass
10:02 Austal USA awarded US$44 million contract to develop autonomous capability in Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13
09:39 Oil prices decrease due to US reserves growth
09:33 CMA CGM to reshuffle SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of June 9
08:54 MABUX: No drastic changes are expected on global bunker market on June 10

2021 June 9

21:38 Which actions can fuel the industry: The 7th International LNG Congress Summary
18:03 BPA: Q1 trade stats lift lid on Brexit impact
17:51 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky to build multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07 for Marine Recue Service
17:39 Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping embarks on simulation of dual-fuel engines operation
17:16 UK Ports looking at new business opportunities post pandemic
16:54 Jonathan Graham appointed Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia
16:30 Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov University participates in the work of IMO’s Facilitation Committee
16:05 ICTSI Foundation partners with RiverRecycle for sustainable Pasig River cleaning project
15:52 Crowley becomes first U.S. ship operator to join the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
15:21 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company strengthens its handling equipment fleet
15:18 Novel propulsion arrangement by Wärtsilä and RINA can deliver immediate benefits
14:57 Global Ports North-West marine terminals launch paperless export processing
14:34 bound4blue installs its eSAIL® system on the “Balueiro Segundo”
14:12 ABB Decoded: Celebrating 30 years of Azipod® electric propulsion
13:45 Klaipėda LNG terminal to be used by an energy giant
13:20 The Grimaldi Group takes delivery of the Grande California
12:56 Vladas Motiejūnas assumes position of Klaipeda State Seaport Harbour Master
12:33 Sibanthracite shipped over 650,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal using large-capacity vessels
12:11 Aker Solutions secures framework agreement with Petrobras
11:54 Jamaican terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane
11:50 LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading live online course over 6 sessions commences on 8 September 2021
11:27 ABB future-proofs sustainable operation of Monterey Bay ocean research vessel
11:05 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course numbering 5 sessions commences on 17 August 2021
10:59 Damen CSD500 Yantra named in Bulgaria
10:47 Bolidt hosts inaugural Design Challenge for the cruise sector
10:06 Freeport of Riga entrepreneurs invested EUR 36.3 million in development last year
09:42 Baltic Dry Index as of June 8
09:39 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 09
09:25 Oil prices rise driven by US reserves decrease
09:09 CMA CGM announces Reefer Rates from North Europe to Latin America

2021 June 8

18:11 Civil defence exercises held in the port of Riga
17:49 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet detachment completes its visit to Singapore
17:26 Safety management system of Ambal ferry complies with requirements of ISM Code
17:03 bremenports and THW cooperate on flood protection
16:32 The Fondation de la Mer and Bureau Veritas launch “Ocean Approved®”
16:10 Rosatomflot signs contract on construction of floating dock for icebreakers of Project 22220
15:54 Standby diesel generators loaded onto icebreaker Yakutia under construction at Baltiysky Zavod
15:31 The fishing safety net widens thanks to a new global standard
14:55 East Mining Company commences assembling high-rise structures of coal conveyor to Shakhtersk port
14:31 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent Asia to US East Coast service
14:18 BFC acquires new bunkering tanker for operation in the Baltic region
13:53 WinGD outlines investments in future fuel toolbox in white paper
13:20 Port of Los Angeles rolls out hydrogen fuel cell electric freight demonstration
13:02 Höegh LNG acquires minority stake in Gen2 Energy and signs cooperation agreement on seaborne logistics for green hydrogen