2021 June 10 13:32

Rosmorport pilots perform test pilotage operation for a vessel with extended dimensions

Image source: Rosmorport

On June 5-6, 2021, pilots of the 1st category of the Vyborg-Vysotsky Directorate of the North-Western Basin Branch of FSUE " Rosmorport " Sergey Ushakov and Valery Savinov performed a test pilotage operation for the vessel "POLA VARVARA" (flag of Russia) of 141 meters length along the Vyborg Sea Canal to pier No. 9 of the seaport of Vyborg, as well as mooring and unmooring of the vessel and pilotage of the vessel to exit the seaport after being loaded.

This operation was carried out as part of a study of the capability of vessels of 142 meters length to enter and leave the seaport of Vyborg in the daylight.

Prior to the pilotage operation, simulation of the navigation of the estimated vessel was carried out on the electronic complex of mathematical simulation (ECMS) of the vessel handling laboratory of the FSUE "Krylovsky State Research Center". After the completion of the test pilotage operation, technical aspects related to the provision of test pilot operation for a vessel along the Vyborg Sea Canal to the berths No. 6-10 of the seaport of Vyborg were checked.

Based on the results of the test pilotage operation and the results of the study, a decision will be made in the future regarding the possibility of amending the Compulsory Regulations in the seaport of Vyborg related to the admission of navigation of cargo ships of no more than 142 meters length along the Vyborg Sea Canal to the berths No. 6-10 of the seaport of Vyborg and in the water areas of the seaport. At this moment, movement of vessels up to 135 meters length along the Vyborg Sea Canal is allowed.

The successful joint work of specialists of the research center, the operator of the maritime terminal, specialists of the captain service of the Vyborg seaport, operators of the Vysotsk VTS, and the pilot service of the Vyborg-Vysotsky Administration is aimed at increasing the attractiveness of the seaport of Vyborg for entry of vessels of large dimensions, and therefore creates a new impetus to increase the volume of cargo transshipment in the seaport.