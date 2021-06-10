  The version for the print
  • 2021 June 10 12:53

    SCF’s stock market debut commended by Marine Money

    СовКомФлотMarine Money, an international maritime finance publication, has recognised SCF’s IPO on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX), in October 2020, as The IPO Deal of the Year.

    According to the press release of Sovcomflot, the total net proceeds from the IPO were RUB 38 billion (equivalent to USD 480 million as of the date of issue). The access to a new source of market financing, in the form of equity capital, will enable SCF to sustain growth rates in line with its long-term strategy.

    “This was a highly significant transaction, as it represents the largest ever marine transportation IPO in EMEA by market capitalization at IPO and the first priced IPO on MOEX since November 2017, signaling the re-opening of the Russian IPO market,” commented Marine Money. 

    The publication notes that the success of the transaction was even more remarkable considering it was executed virtually in its entirety amidst the busiest Q3 IPO pipeline globally on record, and thus rising competition for equity capital available on the market. Against this background, the IPO attracted high demand both internationally, including from sovereign wealth funds, and domestically, including from local funds and retail investors.

    PAO Sovcomflot is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises of 144 vessels with a total deadweight of over 12.6 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

    SCF is servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

2021 June 10

13:32 Rosmorport pilots perform test pilotage operation for a vessel with extended dimensions
12:53 SCF’s stock market debut commended by Marine Money
12:31 Wärtsilä’s Sea traffic management system increases safety and efficiency of shipping on Croatian waters
12:24 Multipurpose Reloading Complex boosts expenses for implementation of its environmental programme
12:01 ABS publishes detailed U.S Offshore Wind Insight
11:50 Huntington Ingalls Industries wins planning yard contract worth a potential $724 million
11:30 BIMCO members invited to share experiences in Ballast Water Management
11:00 GTT is ranked first in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants
10:25 Infocus International announces online training on LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading
10:20 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire 12 containerships
10:02 Registration open for Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass
10:02 Austal USA awarded US$44 million contract to develop autonomous capability in Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13
09:39 Oil prices decrease due to US reserves growth
09:33 CMA CGM to reshuffle SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of June 9
08:54 MABUX: No drastic changes are expected on global bunker market on June 10

2021 June 9

21:38 Which actions can fuel the industry: The 7th International LNG Congress Summary
18:03 BPA: Q1 trade stats lift lid on Brexit impact
17:51 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky to build multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07 for Marine Recue Service
17:39 Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping embarks on simulation of dual-fuel engines operation
17:16 UK Ports looking at new business opportunities post pandemic
16:54 Jonathan Graham appointed Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia
16:30 Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov University participates in the work of IMO’s Facilitation Committee
16:05 ICTSI Foundation partners with RiverRecycle for sustainable Pasig River cleaning project
15:52 Crowley becomes first U.S. ship operator to join the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
15:21 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company strengthens its handling equipment fleet
15:18 Novel propulsion arrangement by Wärtsilä and RINA can deliver immediate benefits
14:57 Global Ports North-West marine terminals launch paperless export processing
14:34 bound4blue installs its eSAIL® system on the “Balueiro Segundo”
14:12 ABB Decoded: Celebrating 30 years of Azipod® electric propulsion
13:45 Klaipėda LNG terminal to be used by an energy giant
13:20 The Grimaldi Group takes delivery of the Grande California
12:56 Vladas Motiejūnas assumes position of Klaipeda State Seaport Harbour Master
12:33 Sibanthracite shipped over 650,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal using large-capacity vessels
12:11 Aker Solutions secures framework agreement with Petrobras
11:54 Jamaican terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane
11:50 LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading live online course over 6 sessions commences on 8 September 2021
11:27 ABB future-proofs sustainable operation of Monterey Bay ocean research vessel
11:05 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course numbering 5 sessions commences on 17 August 2021
10:59 Damen CSD500 Yantra named in Bulgaria
10:47 Bolidt hosts inaugural Design Challenge for the cruise sector
10:06 Freeport of Riga entrepreneurs invested EUR 36.3 million in development last year
09:42 Baltic Dry Index as of June 8
09:39 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 09
09:25 Oil prices rise driven by US reserves decrease
09:09 CMA CGM announces Reefer Rates from North Europe to Latin America

2021 June 8

18:11 Civil defence exercises held in the port of Riga
17:49 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet detachment completes its visit to Singapore
17:26 Safety management system of Ambal ferry complies with requirements of ISM Code
17:03 bremenports and THW cooperate on flood protection
16:32 The Fondation de la Mer and Bureau Veritas launch “Ocean Approved®”
16:10 Rosatomflot signs contract on construction of floating dock for icebreakers of Project 22220
15:54 Standby diesel generators loaded onto icebreaker Yakutia under construction at Baltiysky Zavod
15:31 The fishing safety net widens thanks to a new global standard
14:55 East Mining Company commences assembling high-rise structures of coal conveyor to Shakhtersk port
14:31 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent Asia to US East Coast service
14:18 BFC acquires new bunkering tanker for operation in the Baltic region
13:53 WinGD outlines investments in future fuel toolbox in white paper
13:20 Port of Los Angeles rolls out hydrogen fuel cell electric freight demonstration
13:02 Höegh LNG acquires minority stake in Gen2 Energy and signs cooperation agreement on seaborne logistics for green hydrogen