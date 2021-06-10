2021 June 10 12:24

Multipurpose Reloading Complex boosts expenses for implementation of its environmental programme

Image source: MRC

From the beginning of 2021, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) operating in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) has increased its investments in environment protection more than three-fold to RUB 2.9 million.

According to the press release of MRC, the bulk of investments was allocated for modernization of environment protection equipment. In spring, MRC put into operation a new mobile dust suppression unit, УП/М-718-А8ДГ-Д-С. With its various temperature regimes, the new facility ensures safe handling of dry bulk cargo in any period of the year.

More than RUB 600,000 was allocated for environmental monitoring. Every month, the company controls the quality of air and waste water as well as the acoustic load on the adjacent territory. By the monitoring conducted in the winter-spring period, specialists of the accredited laboratories confirmed the terminal’s compliance with the environmental standards.

Environmental activities of MRC are in line with the company’s ecological policy aimed at environmental improvements. To further enhance the efficiency of its nature protection the company is set to apply the best international practice which ensure high quality of works.