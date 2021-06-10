2021 June 10 12:31

Wärtsilä’s Sea traffic management system increases safety and efficiency of shipping on Croatian waters

Wärtsilä Voyage has this month completed an extensive upgrade of the Croatian National Vessel Traffic Management & Information System (VTMIS) with new Sea Traffic Management (STM) functionality, the company reports.

Completion of this project confirms what has become the first STM installation in the Adriatic Sea. The customer, the Croatian Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure, is now able to test the STM functionality throughout Croatian waters together with vessels which will also become STM-compliant as part of this contract.



STM is a concept developed by the Swedish Maritime Administration Mona Lisa project, endorsed by the European Commission. It aims to define a set of systems and procedures to guide and monitor sea traffic in a manner similar to air traffic management. STM includes route optimisation services; ship-to-ship route exchange, enhanced monitoring, port call synchronisation, winter navigation.

The goals behind the full deployment of STM by year 2030 are the following:

Safety: 50% reduction of accidents;

Efficiency: 10% reduction in voyage costs and 30% reduction in waiting time for berthing;

Environment: 7% lower fuel consumption and corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

How it works:

The VTMIS STM server located in Rijeka, Croatia’s principal seaport, has fortified functionality thanks to a host of Wärtsilä Ship Traffic Control solutions - including Wärtsilä Navi-Harbour and Navi-Port - to enable real-time ship-to-shore coordination that ensures traffic without congestion, efficiencies without safety concerns, and business volume with reduced environmental impact.



