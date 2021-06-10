2021 June 10 11:00

GTT is ranked first in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants

In 2020, GTT group, the technological expert in membrane containment systems dedicated to the transport and storage of liquefied gases, was ranked first in the INPI's list of ETI patent applicants, for the second consecutive year, with 58 patents published in 2020. In the ranking of the Top 50 patent applicants in all categories, GTT is in the 30th place.

With a research and development budget representing 10% of its turnover in 2020, GTT places innovation at the heart of its strategy, in all its activities.

Over the last ten years, the technological solutions developed by the Group have enabled greenhouse gas emissions from LNG carriers to be halved. Today, the GTT Group is working on technical and digital solutions for the propulsion of vessels using liquefied natural gas, which can reduce the CO2 emissions of ships by 20%.