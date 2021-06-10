2021 June 10 14:09

5th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum to be held on June 17, 2021

Capital Link is hosting the 5th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm Limassol time, as a digital conference.

The Forum will take place under the Auspices of the Republic of Cyprus, the Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister to the President, and with the leading sponsorship and cooperation of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners, the support of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber and several industry organizations.

This year's forum will once again feature international and Cyprus based Maritime Industry Leaders, key Industry Participants and Government Officials, who will discuss the latest geopolitical, regulatory, industry and financial trends and developments, such as compliance with low sulfur and decarbonization regulations, the impact of technology and access to capital, the outlook of the various shipping sectors, shipmanagement and more.

Cyprus is a leading and growing shipmanagement and shipowning center with a robust, versatile and efficient maritime cluster. The event will be open to the buy and sell side communities as well as the media.