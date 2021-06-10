2021 June 10 09:33

CMA CGM to reshuffle SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America

CMA CGM informs its customers of changes to its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America.

SAFRAN will structurally stop calling in Itapoa & Algeciras SB with effect from m/v "CAP SAN AUGUSTIN", ETS Rotterdam on July 1st, 2021, according to the company's release.

On top, during a period of 8 weeks commencing from the same vessel, SAFRAN will drop the Le Havre call.

These measures are being put in place to ensure service reliability that has been severely strained by the current operational constraints in North European & East Coast South American ports.

The new rotation will be: Rotterdam, London, Hamburg, Antwerp, (Le Havre), Santos, Paranagua, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Paranagua, Santos, Tanger, Rotterdam.

CMA CGM will assure the service as below:

North Europe Exports to Itapoa : via Algeciras with EPIC to Sirius service

Itapoa to North Europe : via Tanger on Sirius

Le Havre to Brazilian ports : via Algeciras to Sirius service

Le Havre to Plata ports : via Antwerp

Le Havre imports via Antwerp