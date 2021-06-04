2021 June 4 18:04

GTT to design two very large LNG land storage tanks in China

GTT announces that it has received an order for the design of two very large Membrane Full Containment LNG storage tanks from China Chengda Engineering Co., Ltd. (Chengda).

GTT will design the two latest generation membrane storage tanks, each with a net capacity of 220,000 m3 and fitting with GST® technology, developed by GTT, according to the company's release.

This order is part of the new cooperation agreement related to the Tianjin Nangang LNG terminal, signed in March 2021 between BGG and GTT and relates Phase III of the project.

The two tanks will be delivered in the second quarter of 2024 in the Tianjin south port Industrial Zone in China.