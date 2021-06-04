2021 June 4 12:32

Sovcomflot and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping form strategic partnership

Photo by IAA PortNews

On 4 June 2021, Sovcomflot (SCF Group) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) signed a strategic partnership agreement as part of the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Sovcomflot says in its media release.

The document was signed by Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, and Konstantin Palnikov, Director General of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

The cooperation between SCF and RS is aimed at developing competencies and building competitive advantages related to the technical regulation of the construction and operation of modern energy transportation vessels, with a special focus on efficiency, sustainability and safety.

The agreement facilitates the use of SCF's experience by RS when formulating technical regulations and standards for using new types of marine fuels to reduce emissions from vessels, for providing technical supervision of ice-class cargo vessels when operated in the Arctic seas including the Northern Sea Route, and for developing and using systems of automated and remote control for vessels.

The parties will also increasingly cooperate on technical supervision of the construction of a new generation of cargo vessels for SCF at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in Russia. Currently, SCF has 20 vessels ordered at Zvezda, including five LNG-fuelled tankers and 15 Arctic LNG carriers, with deliveries scheduled for 2022-2025. All these vessels will operate under the Russian flag.

Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot: “We are happy to see the Russian classification society embracing SCF's experience and expertise in introducing marine transportation innovations to develop standardised approaches that will help make shipping more sustainable in line with high international standards, unlock opportunities offered by the Northern Sea Route and overall grow Russia's own shipping competencies.”

Konstantin Palnikov, Director General of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping: “The synergy of the classification society’s and industry leaders’ combined expertise is essential for the development and implementation of standards that contribute to the efficient and safe operation of marine transport and environmental protection. We express our sincere gratitude to Sovcomflot for their trust and for our ongoing cooperation. I am confident that our productive dialogue will benefit the promotion of technical initiatives and advanced engineering solutions under the up-to-date maritime industry projects.”

PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises of 144 vessels with a total deadweight of over 12.6 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

As of the date of this release, SCF owns and operates 35 vessels built to RS class.

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS, Register) is one of the leading classification societies. Established in 1913. The core of the RS activity is the development of dedicated class technical regulations – the Rules and providing technical advice for marine transport and oil-and-gas assets at all stages of their life cycle from design to decommissioning.

RS is recognised by maritime administrations of 68 flag states. International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) member since 1969. There are approximately 4,500 RS-classed units of various types and purposes, including large-capacity Arctic gas carriers and oil tankers, diesel-electric and nuclear icebreakers, multifunctional support vessels, as well as offshore oil-and-gas field development facilities.