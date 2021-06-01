2021 June 1 13:11

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Latin America

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from July 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new rates include an increase of EUR 700/TEU for WCSA, EUR 500/TEU for ECSA, EUR 150/TEU for Leewards & NBA, EUR 300/20'& EUR 600/40' to Caribbean & Central America compared to previous announcement

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North Europe, Scandinavia

Destination Range: To Central, East & West Coast South America & Caribbean (excluding French West Indies)

Date of application: From July 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice